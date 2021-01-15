Ring launches video End-to-End Encryption for compatible Ring Doorbells and Cams

Ring announced the launch of video End-to-End Encryption for compatible Ring Doorbells and Cams, providing an advanced, opt-in security feature for customers who want to add an additional layer of security to their videos.

Ring is the first major smart home security provider to offer customers this advanced security option. The feature began rolling out to customers today as a technical preview and Ring is soliciting feedback from its customers on their experience with the new feature.

By default, Ring already encrypts videos when they are uploaded to the cloud (in transit) and stored on Ring’s servers (at rest). With video End-to-End Encryption, customer videos are further secured with an additional lock, which can only be unlocked by a key that is stored on the customer’s enrolled mobile device, designed so that only the customer can decrypt and view recordings on their enrolled device.

Customers can easily enable video End-to-End Encryption on one or any of their compatible Ring devices from the Video Encryption page in Control Center in the Ring App; and can turn it off at any time via the same page.

“With the launch of video End-to-End Encryption, I’m proud to continue delivering on our commitment to offering privacy and security features that keep customer control front and center,” said Leila Rouhi, President of Ring.

“We will continue to innovate and invest in features that empower our neighbors with the ability to easily view, understand, and manage how their videos and information stay secure with Ring.”

In the last year, Ring rolled out a mandatory second layer of verification for all Ring account logins, launched the Control Center dashboard in the Ring App where customers can manage important privacy and security settings, provided customers with more control over video sharing links, and rolled out adjustable video storage times so that users can control the amount of time their videos are stored in the cloud.

Each of these updates demonstrates Ring’s ongoing commitment to continually delivering new and enhanced privacy, security, and control to customers.

“I believe Ring’s launch of End-to-End Encryption underscores the company’s commitment to safeguarding customer videos,” says Patrick Moorhead, Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy.

“We know home security customers are eager to implement further safeguards on their videos and today’s announcement empowers Ring customers to encrypt all of their videos going forward.”