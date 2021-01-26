CloudNatix raises $4.5M to meet the demand for their product across multiple geographies and markets

CloudNatix announced the close of a $4.5M seed round financing. The new round was led by DNX Ventures, with the participation from a new investor Cota Capital and existing investors: Incubate Fund, Vela Partners and 468 Capital.

The new funds will be used to help the company scale the engineering and sales organizations to meet the great demand for their product across multiple geographies and vertical market segments.

“CloudNatix’s seamless multi-cloud auto-pilot infrastructure platform lets customers run any of their workloads efficiently in any cloud environment without getting bogged down by the complexity of each environment.” said Rohit Seth, founder and CEO of CloudNatix.

“With the invention of containers, I saw a huge potential for improving data center infrastructure efficiency at Google. Now at CloudNatix, we are on the path to transform sub-optimal infrastructure operations by enabling enterprise customers to focus on their top-line growth.”

Founded in 2019 by an ex-Google executive, Rohit Seth, CloudNatix is revolutionizing how enterprises adopt and utilize Cloud and On-prem infrastructure. They have built an auto-pilot platform that works across multiple Cloud providers delivering highly efficient infrastructure and operations.

Their enterprise grade solution with advanced features like HA, and easy detection of failures, delivers a level of DevOps automation only seen in hyperscalers like Google, Facebook, etc.

The CloudNatix platform enables customers to reduce their infrastructure spend by up to 50% while Developer and DevOps teams are able to manage legacy, container or micro-service based applications cohesively with a single management pane, resulting in reliable and more agile business application rollouts.

“One of CloudNatix’s key strengths is its cloud-agnostic infrastructure management that provides hassle-free highly efficient operations for enterprises,” said Hiro Rio Maeda, Managing Partner at DNX Ventures.

“While some other players claim they do optimization, their solutions are limited in scope and most often do not address the dynamic performance and capacity requirements for workloads.” CloudNatix has expanded its board of directors to include Mr. Maeda.

The cloud market is one of the fastest-growing and largest technology sectors, dominated by Amazon Web Services ($45B annual run rate and 45% market share), followed by Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

The total volume of the public cloud services market was $370B in 2020, and it is expected to grow by a rate of 17% this year. In this market, the cloud infrastructure and workload management segment, in which Cloudnatix operates, is estimated to be $12B, according to Gartner.

While hybrid and multiple cloud environments along with Kubernetes have been defined as the most efficient way of running modern workloads, the adoption of this architecture is not simple.

Cloudnatix makes working in these heterogeneous environments orders of magnitude simpler by allowing developers to run their applications using the auto-pilot technology and a single management pane.