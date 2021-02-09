Get your free ticket to Cobalt’s SecTalks virtual conference

How can military experience help build resilience in information security? What lessons in perseverance and resilience can we pick up from an aerospace consultant who learned them the hard way in the wake of the NASA Challenger tragedy?

Or, perhaps, you want to know more about how pentesting works in practice and hear advice by CISOs on how to manage infosec programs?

Get your free ticket for Cobalt’s SecTalks: Leading with GRIT in Security to find out.

Organized by Cobalt, a Pentesting as a Service provider that connects human penetration testers with companies looking to test the robustness of their software, the virtual conference offers a mix of:

Talks that present the company and its platform

A panel and an AMA session during which top members of the Cobalt Core share their pentesting knowledge and experiences

Several CISO-targeted talks and podcasts

The conference starts with a keynote featuring Allan McDonald, aerospace consultant and author of “Truth, Lies, and O-Rings,” who worked the engineering contractor that manufactured NASA Challenger’s solid rocket boosters and who, despite retribution from individuals at NASA and his employer in the wake of the Challenger tragedy, fought to reveal the real reasons behind the incident.

He will touch on the hard lessons he’s learned about leadership, perseverance and resilience in the face of disaster and unprecedented scrutiny.

The conference will conclude with helpful advice on how to react and lead when a breach happens and how to build up resilience by four prominent cybersecurity leaders with extensive military and cybersecurity experience:

Andy Ellis, CSO, Akamai Technologies

Britney Hommertzheim, Director of Cyber Threat Operations, Cardinal Health

Nicole Darden Ford, VP and CISO, Carrier

David Cross, Senior VP and CISO, Oracle

The virtual conference is scheduled to take place on February 18, 2021 (Thursday), from 08:00 AM to 02:30 PM PST. You can check out the complete event agenda and get your free ticket here.