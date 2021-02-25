cloudtamer.io integrates with AWS Control Tower to help streamline spend management for customers

cloudtamer.io announced a new integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Control Tower. AWS Control Tower provides a simple way to set up and govern a secure multi-account AWS environment, with established best practices.

This new integration provides cost management features that complement AWS Control Tower and help streamline spend management for customers at scale.

As organizations migrate and scale in the cloud, visibility and the ability to manage to spend is paramount. Now with this integration, when users create a new AWS account through cloudtamer.io, the account will automatically be enrolled with AWS Control Tower which enables AWS Config and AWS CloudTrail.

AWS Config helps organizations detect changes, while AWS CloudTrail logging ensures organizations can trace back security incidents to determine impact. This new capability to enroll accounts is particularly useful as cloudtamer.io allows account creation in AWS Regions that are not supported by AWS Control Tower, such as AWS GovCloud.

“We’re very excited to offer this new integration with AWS Control Tower,” said Joseph Spurrier, CTO and co-founder of cloudtamer.io.

“Financial management is a core component of our cloud governance solution at cloudtamer.io, along with account management and continuous compliance. Our solution can help enterprises go beyond some of the native AWS Control Tower features by adding cost management capabilities.”

The cloudtamer.io integration with AWS Control Tower gives customers:

Broader and simpler integration to enable single-sign-on for organizations with multiple payer/master billing accounts and those using multiple cloud providers

Budget control via unique enforcement actions that can freeze spend and perform custom-automated actions

Customizable financial reporting and forecasting

Out-of-the-box jumpstarts for various compliance regimes, including NIST and CIS

“AWS Control Tower helps customers better manage their cloud – no matter where they are in their cloud journey. Integrated solutions with AWS Partners like cloudtamer.io enable governance at scale on AWS,” said Chris Grusz, Director, Worldwide Business Development for Marketplace & Control Services, AWS.

“The cloudtamer.io integration with AWS Control Tower allows our shared customers to enhance their experience with our service by incorporating cost management across multi-account environments.”