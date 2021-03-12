DataRobot names Dan Wright as CEO

DataRobot has named Dan Wright as its new Chief Executive Officer as the company seeks to further accelerate its growth and adoption of its Enterprise AI Platform. Wright has served as DataRobot’s President and Chief Operating Officer since January of 2020 and succeeds co-founder Jeremy Achin.

“Over the last year, we expanded on the foundation established by our visionary founder – increasing operational capacity, augmenting our leadership team, and helping more customers than ever unlock the power of their data with AI,” said Wright.

“As we look to build on this momentum and execute on our ambitious growth plans, I am honored to have the opportunity to lead DataRobot into its next chapter.”

“Since moving to Washington, D.C. in July to help with the Covid-19 response, I’ve gained a deeper understanding of the problems we face as a country and the threats to our nation’s security,” said Jeremy Achin, co-founder of DataRobot.

“Helping prevent future pandemics and making major contributions to all matters of national security has become my real passion. I need to follow my heart and dedicate more time to these efforts.

“I put a lot of effort into recruiting Dan to DataRobot more than one year ago with the goal of eventually having him take over running the company for me, and today I remain 100% committed to staying involved as much as needed to help Dan and the rest of the amazing people at DataRobot build an iconic company,” he added.

“I want to thank all the amazing people who have contributed to building DataRobot into what it is today—the company would be nothing without your blood, sweat, and tears.”

Prior to joining DataRobot, Wright served as Chief Operating Officer at AppDynamics, the leader in application performance management (APM). During his tenure, he was instrumental in helping AppDynamics increase annual recurring revenue 100x and establish the company as the largest and fast-growing APM vendor.

AppDynamics was acquired by Cisco in 2017 for $3.7 billion two days before its planned initial public offering and continued its aggressive growth as a part of Cisco.

In December of 2020, DataRobot announced it raised $320 million in a pre-IPO funding round led by Altimeter Capital.

The financing, joined by many new and existing investors including T. Rowe Price, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Tiger Global, Silver Lake Waterman, B Capital Group, Glynn Capital, ClearBridge, NEA, and Sapphire Ventures, valued the company at over $2.8 billion.