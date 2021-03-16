Security threats increasing with 70% using personal devices for work

Samsung has revealed the results of a multi-industry research study, which identifies the main technology challenges UK businesses have faced over the last year – and the key solution they’re turning to – as the nation prepares for a future of hybrid working.

It’s predicted a quarter of Brits will work from home full-time by 2025, compared to just 5% in 2019. With mobile technology becoming essential for remote productivity, organisations now face a wave of challenges to deploy a mobility strategy that is controlled, effective and secure.

Using personal devices for work

Researchers surveyed decision-makers and employees in the Finance and Professional Services sectors – aimed to identify where businesses experienced the most troubling tech challenges when forced into the sudden reality of remote working. Most notably, 29% of respondents experienced increased security threats and 30% of businesses admitting to not having enough mobile devices to offer to their remote workers.

Consequently, seven out of ten employees admit to using personal devices for work – either exclusively or alongside a work device – with 18% noting that they haven’t felt confident in the security of their device for the last 12 months. With UK businesses now incurring more frequent security threats than ever before, decision-makers now face a race against time to ensure their operations are secured for a hybrid working model.

Enterprise Management Mobility

According to the study, Enterprise Management Mobility (EMM) – technology and software that enables businesses to securely manage employee use of mobile devices and applications – has become an increasingly popular solution to addressing these issues, as more organisations look to simplify and secure their mobility strategy.

Six in ten organisations either started or expanded their use of EMM within the last year, with nine in ten adopters planning to invest even more in 2021. With every adopter experiencing benefits, the most positively impacted areas we revealed as:

Tightened security: Over half of adopters (55%) selected enhanced security as a key benefit. Additionally, nine in ten of those using the solution feel confident in the security of their company’s devices – significantly higher than those who don’t (78%).

Over half of adopters (55%) selected enhanced security as a key benefit. Additionally, nine in ten of those using the solution feel confident in the security of their company’s devices – significantly higher than those who don’t (78%). Performance boost: Over a third of respondents reported improved levels of collaboration (34%), productivity (35%), and quality of work (36%) as direct results from deploying the solution. With a third of respondents admitting to suffering employee productivity issues this year, these are invaluable benefits.

Over a third of respondents reported improved levels of collaboration (34%), productivity (35%), and quality of work (36%) as direct results from deploying the solution. With a third of respondents admitting to suffering employee productivity issues this year, these are invaluable benefits. Device control: Four in ten decision-makers said it simplifies the management of individual devices, notably with software updates (46%), and 34% enjoy easier configuration and management of large mobile fleets. With 87% of respondents saying that device longevity is crucial for their operations, EMM is a key enabler of a longer lifespan.

Following the accelerated transition to remote working in 2020, and the increased mobility challenges that came with it, the survey found that 40% of businesses who have not previously considered EMM solutions, now plan to invest throughout 2021.

Mobile technology priorities

The survey also asked decision-makers to outline where their mobile technology priorities were for 2021. Leading areas in included, key upgrades across security platforms (45%), outdated software (37%) and hardware (35%), with 5G also a notable inclusion. A third of respondents (33%) said they’re preparing to integrate 5G-ready devices into their organisations this year with the same number saying they will become an essential factor in the future of hybrid work.