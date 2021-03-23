Why DDI technology is fundamental for multicloud success

Whether they are handling new applications or managing workloads, cloud and multicloud technologies are critical components of the modern workplace. But the real value of multicloud is being lost because of the lack of understanding on how to best use the technology.

COVID-19 has been a rapid learning curve for businesses as they quickly transition into virtual, off-premises spaces, requiring fast and efficient access to varied applications to ensure its business-as-usual. Meanwhile, appetite for solutions which improve efficiency has risen significantly to meet increasing demand, requiring companies to host several cloud technologies at once.

The value of multicloud

This is where multicloud delivers heightened value. Whereas a single cloud provider can provide a specific area of use for a company such as email or videoconferencing, multicloud allows businesses to pick and choose the services they need to optimize their workplace, ensuring that all the diverse needs of that business are met via a flexible infrastructure.

Where companies are going wrong with multicloud

The success of multicloud hinges on the security, performance and understanding of cloud infrastructures – yet this is what businesses are struggling with.

According to a recent IDC survey, 55% of businesses found a lack of unified management and monitoring and an inability to drive one security policy across different cloud providers to be the key issues when implementing multicloud, rising to three fifths (58%) when building a common workflow.

These issues are resulting in a loss of control for effective multicloud utilization, which is only heightened as cloud infrastructure turns to off-premises sites, causing data silos which lead to a loss of visibility into virtual networks. This prevents the successful management of IP resources, creating problems with the interconnection of applications located in different clouds.

Poor control over IP addresses and DNS names can impact application availability or increase latency,making efficient user experience and global delivery extremely difficult at a time where it is most needed.

Finally, security risks must be successfully mitigated for multicloud to bring value. Widely publicized cyber breaches have catapulted data security into the mainstream, rightfully making cybersecurity a top concern for those deploying multicloud solutions. As such, a deployment which can provide security across different cloud providers is vital.

But what measures can be taken to mitigate these risks and help gain the most value from multicloud?

How DDI technology can help with the multicloud

DDI technology, which integrates Domain Name System, Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol and IP Address Management functions, can help provide the solution to meet these complexity and security risks head on.

IP address management is fundamental to keep applications working, as well as ensuring processes do not become error-prone and time-consuming. The IP address management must therefore happen at the foundational level of the application orchestration workflow.

DDI can bring value to multicloud in the following ways:

Centralized management

Firstly, cloud agnostic DDI solutions offer centralized management which allows workplaces to overcome network complexity by providing control and consistency across the various cloud infrastructures. By providing single viewpoint control and enhancing visibility, DDI solutions can help businesses to better understand and control their networks and not be left behind in the face of new digital infrastructure which can benefit them, saving them time and money.

Security

Many of the risks to multicloud security can be resolved by having a unified DDI solution. This is because they ensure company security policies are enforced across the entire infrastructure and can provide threat detection across the board. DNS, a part of DDI, is the first line of defense because it allows oversight over almost all IP traffic. Secured DNS services will protect from data theft, protect users’ privacy and filter access to applications hosted in cloud and on-premises.

Real time analysis of DNS traffic, from source to destination, can help protect confidential work from data breaches, which are becoming more common.

Fast deployment

End-to-end automation, which DDI technology provides through a centralized IP data repository containing valuable metadata, is key for a successful shift to cloud and results in significant time savings for IT management teams.

DDI technologies also help ensure that multicloud can be deployed at rapid speed, allowing companies to roll out new scalable services faster than ever before. Faster time to market is key to the success of a business, whether you’re a startup or a well-established company. By saving time on IT infrastructure management and deployment, companies can spend more time on product development, helping bring the best possible service to their customers.

As reliance on architectures like multicloud increases, it is critical that they are simple, safe, and scalable to add real value to a business. Robust and secure network infrastructures are vital to cater to the increasing demands of a distributed workforce, and DDI is a fundamental part of this infrastructure because it is the foundation of your network. Overlooking this can have catastrophic consequences for businesses, from data breaches to application downtime which can lead to lasting reputational damage and a loss of revenue.

By taking DDI into account, businesses can be sure to benefit from the new era of collaborative technology and make multicloud a successful and safe part of their work lives.