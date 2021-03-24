Ecessa adds MFA and geographic blocking of emerging threats to its latest firmware release

Ecessa announced it has added several advanced security features to its latest firmware release, version 12.0.0.

These advanced features enhance Ecessa’s next generation firewall (NGFW) capabilities integrated with each of its products and further secure the company’s position in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) marketplace.

New features include:

SSL VPN authentication using username and password

SSL VPN multi-factor authentication (MFA) using Duo

Geoblocking ability to block traffic based on geography

The upgraded firmware also simplifies configuration and management of the integrated Ecessa firewall to accommodate the surge in the home-based workforce brought on by the global pandemic.

“Starting a year ago, we saw an explosion in the number of people accessing corporate networks remotely,” said Mike Siegler, Senior Vice President of Services & Customer Experience for CSI.

“Everyone working from home placed new stress on networks and the professionals managing them, especially as it relates to security. Our enhanced security features directly address these concerns.”

These advanced security features are included with every new Ecessa unit; current Ecessa users may upgrade to firmware revision 12.0.0.