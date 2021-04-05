Mitsubishi integrates MEPPI and MEHITS to offer solutions and services for data center apps

Mitsubishi Electric announce the strategic alliance between US-based Mitsubishi Electric Power Products (MEPPI) Uninterruptible Power Supplies Division and Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics and IT Cooling Systems (MEHITS) headquartered in Italy.

This strategic alliance will integrate MEHITS and MEPPI IT Cooling Solutions and Uninterruptible Power Supplies and offer turnkey solutions and services for data center applications in North American markets.

Mitsubishi Electric Uninterruptible Power Supplies enjoy an expanding presence in the North American market, particularly within cloud and colocation data centers.

The newly announced collaboration combines MEPPI’s outstanding reputation for Uninterruptible Power Supplies in the mission critical market with MEHITS’ 50-year experience in innovative data center cooling solutions throughout Europe and Asia.

By leveraging each business’ unique strengths and capabilities, the enhanced product, system, and service offerings will deliver effective and reliable solutions in the critical areas of power protection and cooling.

Additional system efficiencies are attained by reducing extraneous interactions with third party products from multiple sources.

Mitsubishi Electric is a global brand synonymous with quality and is well known for manufacturing precision-engineered, highly reliable Uninterruptible Power Supplies to protect customers’ mission critical equipment against the damage and expenses resulting from power fluctuations and outages.

Based in the center of Europe’s HVAC industry and highly regarded in the EMEA regions, MEHITS integrated IT Cooling Systems draws upon years of experience to deliver premier solutions for data center applications.

Together, this union of quality, history and advanced technological products and systems offers an unparalleled, packaged solution for data centers in the North American market.