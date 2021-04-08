Perimeter 81 FWaaS helps organizations scale and protect their expanding perimeters

Perimeter 81 announced that it has launched its Firewall as a Service offering (FWaaS), Network Traffic Control (NTC). The new release advances Perimeter 81’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, which enables organizations of all sizes to consume security at the edge.

Perimeter 81’s NTC brings FWaaS-level security to customers’ cloud network perimeter and builds upon Perimeter 81’s holistic SASE offering, which includes Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Zero Trust Application Access (ZTAA), and DNS Filtering capabilities.

Network Traffic Control allows IT teams to easily create policies that apply to their Perimeter 81 cloud edge network and enforce network traffic control both inside and outside of their network.

“Companies are consuming security in a totally different way than they were a few years ago,” said Amit Bareket, co-founder and CEO of Perimeter 81. “

SASE is paving a way forward, providing critical scalability and meeting workforces where they are — in the office or remote. By adding these capabilities, we’re guiding organizations into a new era of security, protecting them as their perimeters rapidly expand.”

More and more companies today have moved their operations to the cloud and dramatically increased their number of remote workers, creating a nearly insurmountable challenge for traditional firewalls.

A cloud-based firewall can scale with the organization and provide IT with a holistic view of network access both inside and outside of the company’s physical perimeter.

“IT departments are struggling to secure networks and resources by patching together a variety of tools, causing high overhead and human error that leads to hacking vulnerabilities,” said co-founder and CPO of Perimeter 81, Sagi Gidali.

“Our FWaaS is the modern organization’s ideal solution for secure and consistent access to cloud-based services.”

Using Perimeter 81’s FWaaS offering, customers can segment Layer 3 and 4 access based on user or group identity, using network policy rules that provide granular control of how data flows at every layer.

Perimeter 81 users can create traffic filtering rules for network objects that include addresses, users, groups and services.

“We’re living in the era of hybrid work. It is even more crucial to ensure that employees are working securely.

“With our new offering, we can help our customers meet their security needs with a cloud-based firewall that secures their network and resources from incoming attacks,” added Bareket.