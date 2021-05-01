IBM and NeuVector extend container security partnership

NeuVector announced that the Kubernetes-native, end-to-end container security solution is now available to IBM Cloud customers through the IBM Cloud catalog.

NeuVector is also announcing platform integration with IBM Security QRadar, IBM’s security information and event management solution.

The new integrations extend NeuVector’s collaboration with IBM to provide container security capabilities for IBM Cloud clients. NeuVector has already helped IBM Cloud clients secure their container environments through IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service (IKS).

NeuVector similarly provides its full lifecycle security solution to enterprises through Red Hat Marketplace, an open cloud marketplace that makes it easier to discover and access certified software for container-based environments across the hybrid cloud.

Now, with NeuVector available through the IBM Cloud catalog, IBM Cloud clients can secure their container architectures running on IBM Cloud across the entire container lifecycle – from pipeline to deployment.

Additionally, IBM customers using QRadar can now leverage NeuVector as part of their QRadar security intelligence deployments. By installing the NeuVector DSM application from the IBM Security App Exchange, QRadar users are able to easily ingest and analyze container security insights as part of a broader security analytics program.

This can allow users to detect and connect related threat activity, and efficiently triage and respond to these events.

NeuVector enables enterprises to secure container and Kubernetes environments throughout the full application lifecycle. The solution delivers the defense-in-depth capabilities to defeat even zero-day attacks and threats with unknown origin.

Through behavioral learning, Security-as-Code and continually-added capabilities like compliance templates and serverless security, NeuVector identifies vulnerabilities and abnormal behavior to neutralize all threats while automating security throughout the CI/CD pipeline and at run-time.

“We’re proud to bring NeuVector into the IBM Cloud catalog, and to offer IBM Cloud customers a way to secure their container infrastructures – from development all the way through production,” said Fei Huang, Chief Strategy Officer, NeuVector.

“We’re also excited to be part of the QRadar ecosystem, and to offer enterprises using QRadar our unique and robust capabilities for automated threat and vulnerability mitigation.”

“As the pace of cloud migration continues to pick up, delivering the industry’s most secure cloud capabilities is critical in helping our clients modernize,” said Aki Duvvur, vice president, IBM Cloud.

“By working with companies like NeuVector, we are further helping our clients take advantage of the flexibility and speed of cloud, while ensuring their critical data remains secure.”

IBM Cloud customers can find NeuVector in the Security section of the IBM Cloud catalog, and then initiate a free trial or paid subscription.

Registry authentication and license generation are all automated as part of this process. Paid subscriptions are billed only for the actual usage of the NeuVector platform and appear on the IBM Cloud customer’s statement.

NeuVector is part of IBM’s partner ecosystem, an initiative to support partners of all types – whether they build on, service, or resell IBM technologies and platforms – to help clients manage and modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including the IBM Cloud.

Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. The IBM Cloud is the industry’s most secure and open public cloud for business. With its security leadership, enterprise-grade capabilities and support for open source technologies, the IBM Cloud is designed to differentiate and extend on hybrid cloud capabilities for enterprise workloads.