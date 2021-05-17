HelpSystems acquires Beyond Security to expand cyber protection portfolio

Beyond Security’s cloud-based products enable hundreds of organizations to easily scan their growing, complex environments for network or application vulnerabilities. The team and solutions from Beyond Security will fit into HelpSystems’ popular infrastructure protection portfolio featuring Digital Defense, Core Security, and Cobalt Strike.

“Our global customers trust us to provide them with powerful, reliable security software to protect their data and infrastructure from malicious adversaries,” said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems. “Beyond Security meets strong demand from overburdened IT and security professionals whose hybrid environments grow more complex every day. We’re pleased to help customers get control of this and are delighted to welcome the team of vulnerability experts and their well-known solutions to HelpSystems.”

Beyond Security accurately assesses security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems, and networked software. This is critical for IT and security teams managing an increasingly hybrid world where assets are on premise, in the cloud, or tied to IoT and those needing to comply with industry and government security standards.

“Beyond Security’s vulnerability management platform will continue to provide detection across networks, applications, endpoints, and the cloud for our fast-growing customer base as part of HelpSystems,” said Aviram Jenik, Beyond Security co-founder and CEO.

“HelpSystems’ global footprint and resources will empower us to continue to advance our vulnerability detection capabilities and afford our customers the opportunity to benefit from HelpSystems’ extensive security and automation solution stack. We are excited by the endless possibilities this combination provides and look forward to working together to help organizations around the world understand and address information security.”