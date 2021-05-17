ReversingLabs announces REVERSING2021 software supply chain virtual roadshow

ReversingLabs announced REVERSING2021, a seven-city digital, global roadshow series. Addressing Fortune 500 business concerns, this virtual series will provide the supply chain analysis of the SunBurst compromise, while offering attendees new approaches and immediate actions they can take to mitigate future unknown software supply chain attacks.

“The SunBurst attack provided costly insights into the power of the next generation of attacks that thrive on access, sophistication and patience,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO, ReversingLabs. “Our team led the charge in dissecting the supply chain portion of this incident and introducing new approaches that businesses can use to detect and prevent future software supply chain attacks. Through this roadshow, our experts will help attendees better understand the anatomy of a supply chain attack and receive prescriptive recommendations to stop this kind of compromise.”

New data from a recent survey of security professionals on 2021 cybersecurity priorities conducted by ReversingLabs reveals that 52 percent of respondents believe their organization needs to protect against new digital risks like software supply chain attacks.

REVERSING2021 is ideal for CISOs, risk officers, and DevSecOps and application security teams from Fortune 500 businesses interested in hearing from experts about the latest approaches for mitigating these kinds of attacks.

“For companies that operate valuable businesses or produce software critical to their customers, inspecting software and monitoring updates for signs of tampering, malicious or unwanted additions, whether by insiders or outsiders, must be part of the risk management process,” said Chief Software Architect, Threat Research Lead at ReversingLabs, Tomislav Pericin.

Pericin was one of the first industry experts to shine light on the SolarWinds attack. His insights were shared in a blog titled, “SunBurst: the next level of stealth.” The article details the evolution of the attack on the build system and provides “how to secure what you build, and verify what you buy” insights that teams can put into practice to detect and prevent similar attacks.

REVERSING2021 discussions will feature insights from Pericin who will share key lessons learned from the SunBurst compromise and introduce a set of supply chain security best practices designed to protect companies from being impacted. Pericin will also provide a software assurance product walkthrough to clearly demonstrate how attendees can put these practices into action.

ReversingLabs Managed Software Assurance Service

REVERSING2021 attendees will also have the opportunity to preview the ReversingLabs Software Assurance Service, now available as part of ReversingLabs early adopters program. The service provides advanced analysis of in-house developed or third-party software packages as an on-demand service. Leveraging a secure channel to ReversingLabs, customers upload software packages requiring analysis for ReversingLabs to analyze, interpret and provide guidance on.

The ReversingLabs Managed Software Assurance Service will deliver: