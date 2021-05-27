Red Hat JBoss EAP on Azure enables the migration of Java applications to cloud environments

Red Hat announced Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) on Microsoft Azure, enabling organizations to tap into the benefits of a cloud-based architecture for modernizing their existing Jakarta EE (previously Java EE) applications and building new ones on Azure.

JBoss EAP is available as a native offering in Azure that comes fully configured and ready to run, and will also be available soon as a fully supported runtime in Azure App Service that is managed by Microsoft.

Java continues to be an immensely popular programming language, with an estimated 8 million developers worldwide and steady growth in the use of Jakarta EE to accelerate application development for the cloud. As a leading open source Jakarta EE-compliant application server, JBoss EAP offers Java developers powerful management and automation capabilities designed to improve productivity, and a lightweight architecture for building and deploying modern cloud-native applications.

By bringing JBoss EAP to Azure, Red Hat is easing the shift to the cloud and giving organizations greater choice and flexibility in how they plan for the future. Customers can bring existing applications to Azure—including JBoss EAP applications running on-premises or other Jakarta EE applications running on different application servers—choosing how they want to manage business critical, Java-based applications in the cloud.

With JBoss EAP on Microsoft Azure, customers can:

Develop modern Jakarta EE apps . Using JBoss EAP with Azure’s broad and complementary services, customers are able to create cloud-native applications that are flexible, scalable and more secure. They can build these on JBoss EAP and take advantage of support through Red Hat Runtimes.

. Using JBoss EAP with Azure’s broad and complementary services, customers are able to create cloud-native applications that are flexible, scalable and more secure. They can build these on JBoss EAP and take advantage of support through Red Hat Runtimes. Run JBoss EAP in the environment that best meets their needs . Available as both a hosted and customer-managed offering, customers can run applications with JBoss EAP on Azure virtual machines (VMs) through the Azure Marketplace, or adopt a hosted JBoss EAP offering through Azure App Service (public preview), with flexible, on-demand pricing. For customers looking for container-based solutions, JBoss EAP is also supported on Azure Red Hat OpenShift.

. Available as both a hosted and customer-managed offering, customers can run applications with JBoss EAP on Azure virtual machines (VMs) through the Azure Marketplace, or adopt a hosted JBoss EAP offering through Azure App Service (public preview), with flexible, on-demand pricing. For customers looking for container-based solutions, JBoss EAP is also supported on Azure Red Hat OpenShift. Cost savings opportunity . Shifting Java applications to the cloud can help reduce costs associated with managing on-premise data centers, including IT infrastructure, operating systems and storage. In doing so, it can help shift large, upfront capital expenses to more predictable operational expenses.

. Shifting Java applications to the cloud can help reduce costs associated with managing on-premise data centers, including IT infrastructure, operating systems and storage. In doing so, it can help shift large, upfront capital expenses to more predictable operational expenses. Have greater confidence. JBoss EAP on Azure combines the open source expertise of Red Hat and the public cloud strength of Microsoft, and is jointly supported by both companies.

“Red Hat and Microsoft have long been strategic partners. Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform continues to be the cornerstone of Red Hat’s commitment to enterprise Java, and Red Hat is the trusted leader in both open source and Java. By offering JBoss EAP on Azure, we are combining the best of our areas of expertise and enabling customers to successfully choose how they want to manage applications on the cloud,” said Rich Sharples, senior director, Product Management, Red Hat.

“As two of the biggest names in enterprise software, it just makes sense that we have such a strong relationship with Red Hat. Bringing JBoss EAP to Azure customers means not only faster time to market and remaining competitive, but also yields more options for building, deploying, and managing a security-focused cloud environment that meets business needs today while adapting for future change,” said Martijn Verburg, principal group manager, Microsoft.