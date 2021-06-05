ISG expands global cybersecurity unit to help clients tackle with cyberattacks

Information Services Group (ISG) launched an expanded global cybersecurity unit to help clients contend with the growing threat of cyberattacks in an increasingly connected and vulnerable technology environment.

ISG Cybersecurity is a dedicated, vendor-agnostic business unit that supports enterprise clients in addressing the exponential increase in threat actors and the growing complexity of cybersecurity operating models.

The expanded offering, which includes dedicated cybersecurity professionals operating in key markets worldwide to support clients via the ISG iFlex global delivery network, builds on ISG’s long-standing cybersecurity expertise and support for clients.

“ISG has provided cybersecurity advisory services since our inception, typically as part of our sourcing advisory offerings for Infrastructure, ADM and Network services,” said Doug Saylors, co-lead, ISG Cybersecurity. “Our new, global cybersecurity unit responds to increasing enterprise demand for independent advice and support on cybersecurity strategy and execution across all domains, with an added focus on cloud security.”

ISG’s cybersecurity offerings include strategy and assessments, operating model design and implementation, security architecture, solution design and selection. The firm’s cybersecurity solutions are backed by benchmark data from real-world client engagements.

Saylors said ISG Cybersecurity will be able to offer its capabilities as part of an end-to-end digital transformation solution, or as a separate service to clients.

According to ISG Research, enterprise cybersecurity spending per user increased by more than 40 percent between 2019 and 2020 (Figure 1). As a percentage of total IT spending, cybersecurity nearly doubled year over year, accounting for 4.7 percent of spend in 2020, versus 2.5 percent in 2019 (Figure 2).

Nearly three-quarters of ISG advisors say their clients plan to increase their security spending this year, even before the unprecedented SolarWinds and Exchange breaches in the first quarter.

“It’s not just external threats that are driving increased demand for security solutions and services,” said Roger Albrecht, co-lead, ISG Cybersecurity. “The combination of legacy technology and an explosion of internet-facing devices and services is generating technical complexity, which leads to configuration errors. Defining solutions to mitigate these risks is a key component of our offering.”

ISG Cybersecurity will leverage an ecosystem of global and regional partners to perform downstream implementation work, when required, Saylors said, but he noted that ISG remains vendor-agnostic. “As an independent and trusted advisor, we will continue to leverage our industry-leading ISG FutureSource methodology to help our clients select the best providers to meet their particular cybersecurity needs.”