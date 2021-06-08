Source Photonics releases 800G optical transceivers for datacenter and telecom applications

Source Photonics announced a range of 800G optical transceivers for datacenter and telecom applications during the OFC 2021 virtual event.

As the initial wave of widescale deployment of 400G is taking place in datacenters, hyperscale datacenter customers are already looking into 800G and beyond, together with the release of 25.6T switching ASIC, to further support the increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications.

The 800G client interfaces will not only double port density over currently available 400G transceivers, but also are expected to further reduce per gigabit power and cost over equivalent 400G client interfaces.

Source Photonics is deeply engaged with key customers to ensure these solutions meet market requirements for these critical applications. Source Photonics leverages vertical integration for optical chips and assembly, which enables performance and power consumption. The portfolio of 800G transceivers for Switching and Routing applications includes:

800G DR8 OSFP & QSFP-DD800

Support 500m, 2km and 10km reaches for 800G-DR8, 800G-DR8+ and 800G-DR8++, respectively

Support 8x100GbE and 2x400GbE breakout modes

Compliant to IEEE P802.3ck and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards

Complaint to OSFP Multi Source Agreement (MSA) and QSFP-DD800 MS

800G DR8 QSFP-DD800 supports MPO-16

800G DR8 OSFP supports

MPO-16



Dual MPO-12 for backward compatible to 2x400GbE DR4 breakout

2x400G FR4 OSFP & QSFP-DD800

Support 2km, 6km and 10km reaches for 2x400G-FR4, 2x400G-LR4-6 and 2x400G-LR4-10, respectively

Compliant to IEEE P802.3ck, IEEE 802.3cu-2021 and 100G Lambda MSA standards

Complaint to OSFP MSA and QSFP-DD800 MSA

2x400G FR4 QSFP-DD800 supports Dual CS

2x400G FR4 OSFP supports

Dual CS



Dual LC for legacy fiber plants

“Multiple 800G transceiver offerings in different form factors and optical interfaces will be available to support optical connectivity between transport, routing and switching equipment,” said Sheng Zhang, CTO at Source Photonics. “These transceivers will be available for customer samples starting Q3’21 to address the demand that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”