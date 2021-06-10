SMART Modular T5PFLC FIPS 140-2 SSDs protects sensitive data against cyberattacks

SMART Modular Technologies announced its T5PFLC FIPS 140-2 SSDs which provide certified authentication, sophisticated encryption, and are available in capacities from 120GB – 2TB.

FIPS 140-2 is a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standard that outlines a set of security criteria to enable the safe handling of sensitive information, and is a requirement for all U.S. Federal government applications as well as most other high-security applications. These requirements encompass authentication, encryption, physical security, self-tests and more.

SMART’s FIPS 140-2 designation signifies that these SSDs contain cryptographic components that have been validated to NIST FIPS 140-2 Level 2 Standard which provides assurance that electronic information is highly protected and meets the stringent classification standards required by the government. FIPS 140-2 Inside also indicates that an independent lab has validated the cryptographic component(s) in the SSD to the NIST FIPS 140-2 Level 2 Standard.

Michael Guzzo, senior director at SMART Modular Technologies said, “We are excited to offer these new FIPS 140-2 SSDs which will help our customers properly protect their sensitive data against cyberattacks. The key advantage to FIPS 140-2 ‘inside’ is the ability to change the components around the FIPS controller and still be FIPS compliant.

This is extremely important as technology transitions occur. This also significantly reduces the cost of implementing FIPS, and those savings are passed on to the customer. Stringent quality control processes are in place for all aspects of design, procurement and manufacturing – ensuring a highly superior SSD in the new T5PF family of products.”

Technical specifications for SMART Modular’s FIPS 140-2 SSDs