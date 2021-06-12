Nutanix and HPE expand partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption

Nutanix and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced an expanded partnership to accelerate hybrid cloud and multicloud adoption by offering Nutanix Era, a multi-database operations and management solution, bundled with HPE ProLiant servers, as a service through HPE GreenLake.

The fully managed cloud service enables customers to deploy applications and databases in minutes and benefit from the agile, elastic, and pay-per-use capabilities of the cloud while gaining the governance, visibility and compliance of an on-premises environment.

“Customers want to simplify database operations and management to move away from IT siloes that can often lead to higher maintenance costs, security risks, and lack of flexibility to deploy and run solutions,” said Keith White, senior vice president and general manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “By building on our successful collaboration with Nutanix, together the HPE GreenLake and the Nutanix Era database operations and management software solution will increase agility, simplify operations and cut costs by delivering a fully managed cloud offering.”

Customers using Nutanix Era reported a positive experience in increasing speed of database provisioning by 97%, reducing unplanned downtime to avoid average losses of $35,000 per hour, decreasing storage requirements for copies and backups by 60%, and reducing database administrators’ overtime work by 50%.

By combining Nutanix Era on HPE ProLiant servers, the world’s most trusted servers offering high-performance, scalability and versatility to run a range of workloads, and delivering the solution as a cloud service through HPE GreenLake, customers can transform database management with one cloud-ready platform. The solutions will allow customers to modernize, consolidate, and automate tasks across their databases and gain support for multi-database operations management, including Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MariaDB.

“We continue to see tremendous success in our partnership, and HPE GreenLake with Nutanix Era for databases provides one more opportunity to strengthen our joint offerings and further serve customers,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix.

“As customers are looking for solutions to help them in their journey to hybrid and multicloud, HPE and Nutanix deliver strong, integrated solutions to support them on their journey by providing performance, control, and security available as a full breadth of portfolio whether it’s solely using HPE ProLiant DX series of servers for private clouds or combining with HPE GreenLake cloud services to run this environment as a managed cloud.”

This latest collaboration between HPE and Nutanix demonstrates the continued momentum and success of HPE Greenlake with Nutanix to provide customers with managed hybrid cloud services. HPE and Nutanix have seen an approximate 80% year-on-year increase in ACV bookings during the first calendar quarter of 2021, including wins for HPE ProLiant DX servers, and HPE GreenLake with Nutanix.

“We were looking for a solution that would quickly scale performance and capacity to adapt to our customers’ business demands and HPE GreenLake with Nutanix delivered a performant and reliable solution with lower up-front costs and day to day management overhead,” said Chris Lillie, Head of Cloud Operations, at CDW ServiceWorks.

Availability

HPE GreenLake with Nutanix Era for databases is currently available to customers, with metering billing capabilities available in July.