Cyborg Security’s capabilities combat attacks on critical infrastructure and supply chains

Cyborg Security unveiled new capabilities within the HUNTER content platform. These capabilities are designed to defend against rapidly evolving threats, including growing attacks on critical infrastructure and supply chains, while reducing Mean-Time-to-Deployment (MTTDp) of threat hunting and detection content.

Cyberattacks against critical infrastructure and supply chains not only impact federal, state and local governments, but private enterprise of all sizes. These attacks disrupt business operations, result in data theft, leakage, and loss, as well as eroding customer trust and investor confidence.

“The attacks targeting critical national infrastructure and supply chains prove that the current reactive approach to cyber defense is inadequate,” explained Dave Amsler, Founder and CEO of Cyborg Security. “Companies need to refocus on proactive cyber defense, like threat hunting, to combat the growing threat posed by cybercriminals and foreign governments to businesses of all sizes. Cyborg Security remains at the forefront of threat hunting and detection content, and HUNTER enables any organization to establish or scale-up their threat hunting operations overnight.”

Cyborg Security’s HUNTER platform delivers timely, actionable, and optimized behavioral threat hunting and detection content into organizations’ existing security platforms. This approach ensures organizations can detect and disrupt emerging threats, like ransomware, without adding appliances or agents to companies’ already complex technology stacks.

Guided threat hunts

Cyborg Security has purpose-built the HUNTER platform for security teams with nascent or maturing threat hunting capabilities. Threat hunting packages include pre-configured detection content and are accompanied by detailed analyst-focused runbooks and instructional videos designed to guide analysts and hunters through the hunt. Guided threat hunts enable even junior analysts to conduct advanced threat hunting across organizations’ environments, without specialized training or scarce skillsets.

Threat hunting with ATT&CK

HUNTER offers security teams a comprehensive catalogue of actionable threat hunting content mapped to popular models, including the MITRE ATT&CK framework. This allows organizations to deploy hunting content by specific tactics, techniques, and procedures used by adversaries and emerging threats in minutes, instead of days or weeks.

A comprehensive content portfolio ensures that companies can measurably reduce risk to their environments. Organizations wanting to establish or scale up their threat hunting can request a no-obligation free trial here.

The Threat hunting framework

Traditional security paradigms are no longer sufficient. Sophisticated cyberattacks continue to increase in frequency and scale with attacks leveraging advanced techniques to target critical infrastructure and supply chains becoming common place.

In order to combat this, organizations need to take fight to the digital adversary, using proactive threat hunting. Cyborg Security has developed the Threat Hunting Framework, a free resource, to provide practical advice for establishing or scaling their threat hunting operations.