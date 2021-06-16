Kensington’s cross-platform solutions enable secure biometric authentication for any device

Kensington introduced two new cross-platform solutions that feature the latest in biometric authentication, enabling secure biometric authentication in the office, at home, or abroad, on services that include Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and more, on any operating system.

VeriMark Guard USB-C Fingerprint Key (K64709WW) and VeriMark Guard USB-A Fingerprint Key (K64708WW) offer an easy-to-use, highly-reliable authentication solution that greatly enhances security, convenience, and privacy for consumers and business users.

VeriMark Guard Fingerprint Keys feature end-to-end security with Match-in-Sensor Fingerprint Technology which isolates and secures all fingerprint data in the sensor, so only an encrypted match is transferred.

Designed for Windows 10, this biometric authentication solution with security key functionality supports the latest web browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari). Cross-platform compatibility on macOS and ChromeOS is supported via our Tap-and-Go feature (i.e., security key).

FIDO2 and FIDO U2F certified, VeriMark Guard Fingerprint Keys offer expanded authentication options for FIDO2 biometric authentication services as well as FIDO U2F services requiring security key functionality. These fingerprint keys provide strong single-factor (passwordless), dual, multi-factor, and Tap-and-Go support, making them the best biometric authentication keys on the market.

“According to a recent report published by the World Economic Forum, passwords are one of the most vulnerable targets for cyberattacks against businesses and end users,” explained Santiago Del Portillo, Security Category Marketing Manager at Kensington. “Our new VeriMark Guard Fingerprint Keys enable users to securely authenticate without storing passwords on servers, protecting the user against unauthorized access to their computers, mobile devices, and sensitive applications.”

Features and benefits include:

Supports up to 10 fingerprints

Provides maximum compatibility with web services including Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and more, with support for Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari browsers

Compact design features a protective cover and keyring hole for easy transport when not attached to a device

Supports cybersecurity measures consistent with such privacy laws and regulations as GDPR, BIPA, and CCPA

TAA-compliant

Highly reliable fingerprint matching

Superior biometric performance and 360° readability with anti-spoofing technology



Exceeds industry standards for false rejection rate (FRR 2%) and false acceptance rate (FAR 0.001%)

Kensington is a Microsoft partner in MISA (Microsoft Intelligent Security Association), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

“Microsoft has been on a mission to eliminate passwords and help people protect their corporate identities,” said Alex Simons, Corporate Vice President of Program Management, Microsoft Identity Division. “We are pleased to see companies like Kensington support that goal by integrating their solutions through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.”

Pricing and availability

VeriMark Guard USB-C and USB-A Fingerprint Keys are covered by a two-year warranty and available now at an MSRP of $69.99 and $64.99 respectively.