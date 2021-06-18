Ingram Micro Marketplace-as-a-Service model helps reseller partners automate their cloud businesses

Ingram Micro Cloud announced its new Marketplace-as-a-Service model to help reseller partners fully automate and scale the next step of their cloud businesses.

The offering enables Ingram Micro Cloud channel reseller partners to launch their very own cloud marketplace and grow with streamlined cloud subscription management and billing, helping provide an accelerated path to commercialize and sell their products and services.

The benefits are wide-ranging for reseller partners, including the flexibility to scale and serve more customers, a faster time to market with automation of service delivery, billing, and invoicing, and 360-degree visibility on product margins, pricing structure and bundling.

Moreover, reseller partners will have the ability to inherit Ingram Micro Cloud’s product catalog on their customizable storefront, increasing its cross-selling opportunities with their own intellectual property and services.

Additionally, the Marketplace-as-a-Service model enables reseller partners to establish their customer-facing storefront, at a significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO) than what is currently possible.

“By combining our powerful marketplace technology, industry expertise and comprehensive product catalog, we’ve achieved a world-class Marketplace-as-a-Service that we expect will fundamentally transform our reseller partners’ cloud businesses,” said Victor Baez, vice president of Ingram Micro Cloud.

“Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Ingram Micro Cloud continues to add features and functionalities for its reseller partners, to keep pace with the dynamic needs and opportunities of the channel.” The Marketplace-as-a-Service model will enable resellers to grow at scale without worrying about the underlying technology.

The Marketplace-as-a-Service model will also continue to offer reseller partners with a high level of flexibility and automation through integrating with their existing tools and systems, using Marketplace API and other platform integration capabilities.