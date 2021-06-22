Cloud security skills in high demand

Cloud security is critically important for organizations across the globe as adoption of cloud infrastructure continues to grow at a rapid clip. The shift toward the cloud is unstoppable, and inevitably, it’s driving soaring demand for skilled security professionals.

Demand for specific cloud security skills is far outpacing the broader demand for cybersecurity skills, according to Burning Glass.

Over the next five years, the firm expects demand for these specific skill sets to grow faster than any others: Azure security, cloud security infrastructure, Google Cloud security, public cloud security, and cloud security architecture.

Job postings requiring cloud security skills remain unfilled

Currently, however, job postings requiring abilities in cloud security remain unfilled for an average of two and a half months. Due to this demand, cloud security abilities are worth a $15,000 salary premium.

Practitioners who prove their cloud abilities now can capitalize on this trend, become a leader in the field, and have the freedom and flexibility to choose their ideal workplace.

The future of cloud security depends on the development of essential skills. A broad, general understanding of the cloud is not enough to secure and defend complex cloud environments. The only way to gain those specialized skills is with training and certifications that dive deep into the tools, techniques, and detailed knowledge needed to get the job done.