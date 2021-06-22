Rohde & Schwarz and VIAVI achieve 7.5 Gbps data throughput end-to-end test of 5G NR eMBB

Leveraging their close cooperation on 5G NR implementation in their wireless test solutions, the T&M specialists Rohde & Schwarz and VIAVI Solutions have successfully accomplished high-speed data throughput end-to-end test of 5G NR eMBB.

By achieving 7.5 Gbps, the two companies herald the new age of high data throughput, showing that it is possible to validate very high data rate applications over a 5G network without performance compromises.

The setup is based on the R&S CMX500 wideband radio communication tester by Rohde & Schwarz and the TM500 network tester for user equipment (UE) emulation by VIAVI.

In the demo, the instruments simulate a standalone 5G cellular network with 8x downlink carrier aggregation in NR dual connectivity (NR-DC) using 1xCC in FR1 and 7xCC in FR2 with a modulation scheme of 256QAM on all carriers. Two remote radio heads in the setup are used to upconvert the signals to 5G FR2 frequencies.

End-to-end testing evaluates the data throughput speed from the built-in simulated server and base station to the device under test in a well-defined network environment. The application test enabler of the R&S CMX500 comes with ready-to-use servers for testing web, FTP, DNS or IMS services allowing easy setup. In this scenario, the R&S CMX500 enables upload and download throughput tests for the File Transfer Protocol.

Rohde & Schwarz and VIAVI have been working together to implement and test new 3GPP 5G NR features at the same time in order to further expedite the release of software features with quality to customers. Using the R&S CMX500 as network infrastructure emulator alongside the TM500 UE emulator is a versatile alternative to a real device.

The cooperation ranges from RF performance testing, protocol stack verification of 3GPP Rel.16 features and to maximum IP data throughput tests. This enables both companies to provide their customers with a stable, mature and comprehensive 5G 3GPP feature coverage at an accelerated rate.