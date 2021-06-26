HID Global TouchChip TC series of capacitive fingerprint sensors achieves Level 1 PAD status

HID Global announced the TouchChip TC series of capacitive fingerprint sensors has been awarded Level 1 certification by independent third-party testing house iBeta Quality Assurance. This conformance – conducted in accordance with ISO/IEC 30107-3 – affirms the HID Global biometric device functions to the highest standards, achieving 0% penetration during repeated test spoof attempts.

“We design our identity verification solutions to serve as a natural extension to users’ security systems and applications, with a commitment to produce products with outstanding accuracy, reliability and secure access,” said Vito Fabbrizio, Managing Director, Biometrics Business Unit, Extended Access Technologies, HID Global. “This Level 1 ISO PAD designation from iBeta confirms the diligence and purposeful security efforts our engineers built into the TouchChip product family to deliver trustworthy authentication across banking, government, healthcare, legal, retail and other industries where fingerprint verification drives efficiencies and prevents fraud.”

The TouchChip capacitive fingerprint sensor family provides quick and reliable biometric authentication. Its compact design and durability make it ideal for high-traffic environments such as point-of-sale and multi-user applications utilizing virtualization platforms such as Citrix or VMWare. Patented authentication technology captures high-quality images for a variety of fingerprint and liveness detection verification uses.

The importance of presentation attack detection testing is to determine the strength of biometrics technology when faced with attempts to gain unauthorized access through the use of fake fingerprints. It is recommended that PAD testing be applied to all devices where security is a priority.

Testing was conducted on the EikonTouch Model TC510-A3 sensor and associated TCS PAD Emulator v0.05 Windows 10 application in April 2021. iBeta was unable to gain unauthorized access through 360 presentation attacks (PAs) with six species of attack. The PA success rate resulted in 0%. The Imposter Attack Presentation Match Rate (IAPMR) was also 0%, demonstrating no unauthorized access was achieved with the artifacts applied.

For HID Global, this represents the fifth perfect score achieved in fingerprint authentication device compliance testing based on the application of Deep Learning Neural Network-based PAD Technology. These are just some of the advanced AI innovations being designed into HID’s precise threat detection technologies.

iBeta is a FIDO Alliance Accredited Biometric Laboratory, and nationally accredited as a test lab by the National Voluntary Lab Accreditation Program (NVLAP) to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2017. iBeta’s quality assurance experts work with a wide variety of biometric technology companies to ensure products function to the industry’s highest standards.