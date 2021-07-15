Perception Point releases Advanced Threat Protection for Amazon S3 buckets

Perception Point announced its Advanced Threat Protection service for Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments to protect joint customers’ data and stop malicious content – files and URLs – from infiltrating their Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) buckets.

The solution is now available in AWS Marketplace, offering customers an easy way to purchase and deploy the service for optimal cloud security. The company is also announcing that it has been selected to join the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program.

Enterprises and innovative SaaS vendors are increasingly storing their internal data as well files received from external sources in Amazon S3 buckets. This is spurring a growing need for a threat protection service to protect their businesses and customers without impacting existing business processes and the user experience.

“Our service eliminates 80 percent of our customers’ supplier payment workload,” said Alexander Getsin, director of information security at Tipalti, the only global payables automation solution to streamline all phases of the AP and payment management workflow in one holistic cloud platform. “We aim to protect our business and our customers in a fashion that does not tamper with files or hinder the customer experience. Perception Point delivers ease of integration and high detection rate at the speed and scale we need, allowing us to instantly and effectively dynamically scan our files to prevent content-based attacks.”

Over a three-month period, Perception Point detected 20,000 incidents on various customers’ Amazon S3 buckets with 0 percent false negatives and 0.01 percent false positives. Malware accounted for 98 percent of attacks. Using patented dynamic scanning techniques with an average scan time of 8.4 seconds, the platform dynamically scans all files with embedded files and URLs, in seconds, and is not dependent on the file size.

“As we witness the rapid growth in the usage of Amazon S3 in business operations and new digital services for increased agility, performance, and reliability, we are experiencing an increasing demand from customers to provide an extra layer of protection for their Amazon S3 bucket,” said Dudi Matot, Principal Segment Lead, Security, AWS. “To meet customers’ requirements, the availability of Perception Point’s Advanced Threat Protection for Amazon S3 Buckets in AWS Marketplace enables our customers to protect their Amazon S3 environment from malicious content found in files and embedded URLs without impacting the speed of their services.”

The benefits of using Perception Point include:

7 detection layers identify and intercept any content-borne cyber-attack, leveraging patented dynamic and static technologies that rapidly run on all files. Malware, ransomware, APTs, embedded malicious links, and evasion are detected within seconds for best user experience and business processes.

A single solution can be leveraged for Amazon S3 buckets, as well as email, instant messaging apps, and more; it is managed from an intuitive dashboard, and can be easily integrated into third-party systems.

Incident Response team support: a combination of automated algorithms and human-driven analysis provides continuous, rapid insights and added value to the ongoing protection of the organization, getting even better over time.

Cloud-native technology, based solely on AWS, scans traffic, regardless of scale or volume, without tampering the scanned content.

“Amid the growing trend of leveraging cloud services by enterprises around the world, we know that new channels also bring new security blind spots that hackers are waiting to exploit,” stated Jonathan Levy, Director of Business Development at Perception Point. “Our customers ranging from enterprises that are modernizing their services and business processes to fintech and insurtech companies, and cloud application providers, are effectively intercepting advanced threats without hindering their business operations and affecting their customer experience.”