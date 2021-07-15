Marios Damianides joins TrueFort Advisory Board

TrueFort announced that Marios Damianides, former Consulting Partner and Northeast Region Cybersecurity Leader at Ernst & Young, has joined the TrueFort Advisory Board where he will provide guidance on corporate, customer and product strategies.

“Marios Damianides and his expertise as a cyber security consultant to Fortune 500 companies will be a valuable addition to our advisory board,” said Sameer Malhotra, co-founder and CEO of TrueFort. “His network and business transformation experience will help us grow market adoption for TrueFort’s Fortress platform.”

Marios Damianides, CISA, CISM, CPA, is a retired partner in the advisory practice of EY and former Northeast Cyber Security Leader. He has over 35 years of experience leading transformation initiatives in security, finance, governance and risk, and advising Fortune 500 companies on agile security programs and architectures. Marios has served as Chair of the International Board of ISACA and IT Governance Institute (ITGI) where he implemented several new certifications and grew the Association and its fundraising by over 100% during his tenure.

He joins current TrueFort Advisors:

Dr. Edward G. Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber

Lane Bess, Principal and Founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory

Adam Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Articulate

Scott Seese, Managing Director and Chief Information Officer for LPL Financial

Steve Katz, Founder and President of Security Risk Solutions, LLC, Executive Advisor, Deloitte, and widely known as the first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Motti Finkelstein, Advisor at Capri Ventures and CTO-Capital Markets at BMO Financial Group

Robert Strickland, Founder and CEO of M37 Ventures

“TrueFort has developed a unique, zero trust approach to application protection that supports hybrid architectures and adapts to constant change,” said Marios Damianides. “It is especially valuable for organizations that are moving to the cloud and modernizing business processes. I look forward to working with Sameer and the management team to accelerate the company’s business momentum and market penetration.”