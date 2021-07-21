Brinks Home appoints Dinesh Kalwani as CPO

Brinks Home has appointed Dinesh Kalwani as its new chief people officer, effective July 19, 2021. His background in business process optimization, data analytics, and developing scalable sales strategies will help the company continue to create profitable accounts and retain customers for life.

“As our new chief people officer, Dinesh Kalwani will act as a Transformation Agent, helping us to continue to grow and scale,” said William E. Niles, chief executive officer, Brinks Home. “Since joining us last year, Dinesh Kalwani has already helped us to leverage the power of Big Data, build cross-functional teams, and improve our sales operations, and I look forward to seeing him continue those efforts in his new role.”

For the past year, Kalwani has overseen Sales Operations for the company, during which time he has optimized the organizational structure, improved the experience for employees, vendors and authorized sales partners, and overseen the implementation of Brinks Home’s data hub.

“I am looking forward to meeting with as many of our talented employees as I can in my new role,” said Dinesh Kalwani, chief people officer, Brinks Home. “We pride ourselves on providing our customers with an elevated sense of security and comfort. I intend to invest in our employees’ experience, training and development to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Prior to joining the company in June of 2020, Kalwani was vice president of Business Intelligence and Systems at Omnitracs, LLC., where he had numerous responsibilities, including leading sales operations, solutions engineering, strategic programs, and customer support. He has also worked in strategy and management roles at US Foods, Barcodes Inc, ZS Associates and McKinsey & Company.

Kalwani holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and completed his MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.