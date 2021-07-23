Kevin McCarty joins Kovrr Advisory Board

Kovrr announced that Kevin McCarty, VP of security, governance, risk and compliance at Marriott International, joined its Advisory Board. Kevin will primarily offer strategic and product guidance to the executive team and support growth of Kovrr’s enterprise cyber risk quantification solutions.

“Kovrr’s ability to build and continuously validate their risk models in the challenging cyber insurance market is nothing short of impressive, and is a great asset to help enterprises gain more visibility into their own potential financial impact amidst a growing number of cyber attacks,” said Kevin McCarty. “It is a privilege to join such a forward-thinking team with a unique blend of talent from both the cyber and insurance industries, and I’m excited to support their expansion in the enterprise market.”

Kevin is a global information security executive in the hospitality industry and has deep leadership experience with information technology service providers such as Sungard, AT&T, and Verizon. He leads organizations in all facets of information security, compliance programs, governance, risk management, business continuity, and management across multiple geographically dispersed operations. Kevin has guided security risk management teams in developing qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies to improve executive decision making related to M&A, third-party providers, technology investment, and partnership activities.

“We are honored to have Kevin McCarty join Kovrr as an advisor, and support the growth of our enterprise cyber risk quantification solutions among other aspects of our business,” said Yakir Golan, CEO of Kovrr. “His vast experience managing cyber risk and compliance for major global companies will be instrumental in supporting our mission to help risk management leaders quickly and efficiently recognize the underlying causes that impact financial cyber exposure.”