Enterprises turning to cybersecurity providers to fight off cyberattacks

Enterprises in the U.S. are turning to cybersecurity providers offering best-of-breed technologies that can help them fend off cyberattacks from sophisticated criminals, according to a report published by Information Services Group (ISG).

Cybersecurity services providers forming partnerships

The report for the U.S. finds many cybersecurity services providers forming partnerships to bring customers the best defenses available. Many providers are building centers of excellence, intelligence labs and global security operations centers to bring new cyber-defense solutions to market and improve their services.

The U.S. is a lucrative market for attackers, notes Doug Saylors, co-leader of ISG Cybersecurity. “While some sophisticated attacks have been state sponsored, most of them have used ransomware and malware as a way to make money,” he says. “Smart U.S. enterprises are turning to cybersecurity solutions and services providers to fight these frequent attacks.”

The growing sophistication of attackers has driven enterprises and service providers to develop new strategies to reduce the number and severity of intrusions, the report adds. Cloud security services, zero-trust architecture and treat intelligence services are gaining traction in the U.S. market.

Strategies and approaches

Many U.S. organizations are turning to a zero trust approach to identify users on their internal networks. Meeting this demand, security providers increasingly are leveraging a zero-trust architecture as a foundational element to their cybersecurity offerings.

Increasingly, service providers also are focusing on proactive cybersecurity approaches, instead of reactive ones, the report says. Vendors are combining real-time threat detection, enhanced visibility across the network and improved behavioral analysis of threat actors to provide advanced threat intelligence.

The report also sees U.S. enterprises adopting identity and access management (IAM) technologies to authenticate users and secure their IT assets. IAM technologies are moving beyond password management and are offering new flavors of IAM, including identity lifecycle management and privileged access management. In addition, customers are seeing benefits of cloud-based IAM services, including single sign-on services to office suites.

In addition, the report finds many U.S. enterprises see data loss prevention (DLP) as an essential piece of their cybersecurity defense. A comprehensive DLP solution provides complete visibility into all data on the network, whether in use, at rest or in motion.

Enterprises also are embracing advanced endpoint threat protection, detection and response services, the report says. Endpoint protection has become more important with mobile devices, laptops and Internet of Things devices increasingly used in the corporate environment. Endpoint security is available on-premises, as cloud-based services, and in some cases, as a hybrid model.