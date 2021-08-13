Trend Micro announces earnings results for Q2 2021

Trend Micro announced earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ending June 30, 2021.

In the second quarter of 2021, Trend Micro continued its steady 12% year-over-year net sales growth at actual currency across all major geographic regions as well as across enterprise and consumer segments.

The quarter’s strong success was driven by 30% growth in enterprise subscription-based annual recurring revenue and 60% growth in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deployed instances, including the protection of servers, containers, cloud apps, endpoints and more. This growth demonstrates the breadth and depth of Trend Micro’s footprint in customer environments, proving that solutions are actively adding value to customers’ security posture.

The quarter’s growth is partly steered by enterprises consolidating their security vendors with customers choosing Trend Micro as their security partner based on its protection strength, ease of use, and support of compliance measures.

Trend Micro has continuously innovated for the past 33 years. In recent years, the company has focused its transformation on becoming a SaaS-based security platform for global enterprises. The success of this evolution is reflected by the 19% increase year-over-year (YoY) in subscription-based customers, now totaling 360,000.

“Global businesses’ relationship with risk has changed dramatically because of the global pandemic, which has created an unprecedented increase in cyber-attacks,” said Eva Chen, co-founder and chief executive officer for Trend Micro.

“We face a new balancing act where we must navigate hybrid working models and adapting to new user behaviors, all while fostering innovation through continued digital transformation. Our success and profitability in these periods of dynamic change and over the last 30 years are derived from our ability to prioritize our customers’ needs by providing the best protection irrespective of the environment.”

For this quarter, Trend Micro posted consolidated net sales of 46,734 million Yen (or US $426 million, 109.51 JPY = 1USD). The company posted operating income of 9,888 million Yen (or US $90 million) and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 7,699 million Yen (or US $70 million) for the quarter.