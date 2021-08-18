CloudLinux appoints Dave Mello as CXO

CloudLinux has appointed Dave Mello to the position of chief experience officer (CXO). In this newly created role Mello is responsible for the strategy and execution of the customer experience and engagement journey with CloudLinux, and will lead teams including technical support, professional services and customer education.

He will report directly to Igor Seletskiy, CloudLinux CEO, and serve alongside the broader CloudLinux executive team to design new programs and systems to improve customer relationships, retention, support, services and overall satisfaction.

Dave Mello joins CloudLinux with more than two decades of executive leadership at preeminent technology firms in secure managed file transfer, cybersecurity and e-commerce. In his previous position at Globalscape, he served as executive vice president of technical services, leading all aspects of the pre- and post-sales customer technical experience, as well as having responsibility for product management, product marketing, and development.

Under Mello’s leadership Globalscape consistently achieved customer satisfaction rates in the 97th percentile, as well as NPS scores of 75+. Mello was a key member of the executive team at Globalscape, which was acquired last year. Prior to that as senior vice president of support and services for Kaspersky Lab, he led the customer experience for both commercial and consumer business segments, growing services revenue by 122% over three years.

His tenure there included designing and successfully launching the company’s premium support offerings, achieving ISO 9001 certification, and consistently winning industry awards such as the Technical Services Industry Association Certified Support Staff Excellence Award, the Stevie Award for Customer Service and the CRN Channel Sales award for Support and Service.

“Customers’ expectations for exceptional service and support are increasing exponentially, so it was crucial for us to add to the CloudLinux executive team a strong CXO who can provide a thoughtful and complete customer perspective that informs executive decisions,” said Igor Seletskiy.

“Dave has an extensive and impressive track record in customer-facing roles for a variety of leading technology companies which – coupled with his passion for customer excellence – will be instrumental in leading us to achieve our vision of customer-centricity and success, helping our clients to optimize use of our products and services in order to extract the greatest possible value.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the CloudLinux executive team. It is a privilege to help set the strategy for this new role, especially given the remarkable recent success and growth of the company,” said Mello.

“The dynamic nature of technology is driving much-needed improvements in customer experiences. Successful organizations will not simply react but will proactively seek to learn from their customers in order to shape a mutually-beneficial – and profitable – relationship, particularly with larger enterprise customers. The establishment of ‘a seat at the (executive) table’ advocating and speaking for customers demonstrates that the CloudLinux leadership team understands this paradigm, and highly values their customers.”

This appointment comes at a time of unprecedented growth for CloudLinux, much of it based on the increasing momentum of its TuxCare brand, which offers a family of enterprise support services including live patching, extended lifecycle support and Linux support.

TuxCare services are the umbrella offering of the CloudLinux family of enterprise support services which include live patching for critical components in the Linux stack, from the kernel all the way to widely-used shared libraries. This eliminates the need for lengthy and costly service disruptions while servers or services are restarted to install the latest security patches, and no longer requires a disruptive maintenance window.

Also, with TuxCare Linux Support Services, regular patches and updates are delivered for all components of enterprise Linux systems, as well as 24/7 incident support — even when systems are past their End-of-Life (EOL).