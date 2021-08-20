Cyborg Security integrates with Elastic to deliver contextualized threat intelligence

Cyborg Security has developed an integration with Elastic Security to deliver contextualized threat intelligence from its HUNTER platform. This threat intelligence enables security teams to respond more quickly to threats, like ransomware operations, without having to waste valuable time “filling in the blanks” using traditional indicators of compromise.

Ransomware operations continue to grow in scope and complexity, enabling adversaries to target even the most secured organizations. Additionally, with increasingly complex supply chains and integrations, adversaries can now affect thousands of companies simultaneously. These attacks not only disrupt critical infrastructure and business operations, but also result in data theft, leakage, and eroding investor confidence and customer trust.

”Ransomware has become one of the most successful forms of cybercrime and is on the top of every security executive’s list of priority concerns,” said Shimon Modi, Director of Product, Security at Elastic. “The Cyborg Security HUNTER platform integration with Elastic gives security practitioners the tools they need to proactively detect and remediate ransomware threats.”

Cyborg Security’s integration with Elastic Security will enable users of the HUNTER platform to integrate contextualized threat intelligence into Elastic Security natively, using the new Filebeat threat intelligence module. This ensures organizations can disrupt ransomware operators before they accomplish their objective, without the need for additional agents or appliances.

The benefit of contextualized threat intelligence

Cyborg Security’s HUNTER platform delivers contextualized threat intelligence. Analysts can determine MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques, malware types and capabilities, actors, targeting data, and observed behaviors within their existing tool stack.

Contextualized threat intelligence means that analysts are able to react more confidently to threat detection alerts across organizations’ environments, without having to do time-consuming and inconsistent research.