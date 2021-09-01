FileCloud Compliance Center automates data protection across federal agency standards

Over the past few weeks, the federal government has sent clear signals that it’s ready to work with vendors on infrastructure and cybersecurity. In the wake of the Executive Order on Cybersecurity and a $1 trillion infrastructure spending package, huge investments await companies that can achieve government standards on security and compliance.

The latest version of FileCloud’s cloud-agnostic enterprise file sync, sharing and data governance platform streamlines compliance to just two clicks. In seconds, companies can meet an entire array of federal agency standards.

From FileCloud’s new Compliance Center, organizations can run ITAR-compliant enterprise file share, sync, and endpoint backup solutions with necessary encryption options. Support for HIPAA, NIST 800-171 and FINRA standards is coming in future versions so that any company, regardless of its level of risk assessment capabilities, can be assured it meets federal standards.

“The new Executive Order on Cybersecurity lays out a timeline for standardizing contractual requirements across agencies and improves compliance for vendors and the Federal Government,” said Madhan Kanagavel, FileCloud’s founder and CEO. “There’s no easier way to achieve compliance than through FileCloud’s automated compliance wizard.”

FileCloud’s Compliance Center features an easy-to-understand display of which configurations are enabled along with a checklist of any missing elements. System administrators can follow FileCloud’s built-in best practices suggestions to apply the necessary security and sharing settings.

The Biden administration’s executive order on cybersecurity highlighted the complex system of agency-specific policies and regulations that govern current requirements. Compliance Center makes navigating the complex rules for each federal standard easy, creating greater opportunities for companies vying for federal contracts.

Along with an intuitive UI for setting each compliance policy, FileCloud allows users to export settings for each policy, along with a report on violations so that teams can focus quickly on any issues to be addressed.

FileCloud 21.2, featuring Compliance Center, will be available on Sept. 15.