Fivetran Business Critical delivers enterprise-grade security to address sensitive data requirements

Fivetran announced the addition of a new product tier that offers a set of key security-related features for enterprises: Fivetran Business Critical. Building on its ability to fully manage data pipelines, Fivetran now offers enterprises the highest level of protection for sensitive data. Fivetran Business Critical enables them to create a more secure modern data stack that meets internal and regulatory requirements.

As more enterprises migrate data to the cloud, they need to ensure that both internal and customer data, including personally identifiable information (PII) and other sensitive data, is fully protected. A growing number of data security and privacy requirements ― including regional data regulations such as GDPR and CCPA, and industry compliance measures such as HIPAA and PCI ― require adherence to stringent security measures to protect consumers.

Fivetran Business Critical provides management of these security requirements, including HIPAA compatibility and PCI DSS Level 1 validation ― the only ELT SaaS product today to do so. This allows enterprises within the healthcare, retail, finance and ecommerce industries to meet industry data security and privacy requirements.

“Companies across industries continue to turn to Fivetran for quick, reliable access to their data,” said Fraser Harris, Vice President of Product at Fivetran. “Data security is a crucial piece of that reliability and increasingly critical as more enterprises fully migrate to the cloud. We’re proud to offer Fivetran Business Critical to help our customers keep their data protected and manage a myriad of security requirements, while reducing the complexity of their modern data stack.”

Fivetran Business Critical provides an end-to-end, fully managed and secure data integration platform for enterprises and customers of Snowflake and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The product features are also in alignment with the Snowflake Business Critical plan, allowing Snowflake customers to create the most secure modern data stack, built on AWS.

“We’re really excited to try Fivetran’s new Business Critical offering, and we expect it will provide great value to Penguin Random House. We selected Fivetran as a key component of our Modern Data Stack as we wanted to focus on rapid deployment of data pipelines to drive value and automation to enable us to scale quickly,” said Pete Williams, Director of Data and Online at Penguin Random House. “Data security is always a primary consideration, and we expect the AWS Private Link capability will support us to securely integrate a wider variety of data sources than we have used before. We are also optimistic that the simplified connectivity may offer us some performance gains too!”

“Protecting sensitive customer data within the Snowflake Data Cloud has always been one of our top priorities,” said Christian Kleinerman, Senior Vice President of Product at Snowflake. “We recognize the critical importance of data security to our enterprise customers and understand the trust customers place in Snowflake to ensure all their data is safe. We’re proud to have a partner like Fivetran who shares this perspective and is investing significant resources to support the secure integration of data into Snowflake. The new Fivetran Business Critical offering is the perfect complement to our own Business Critical Edition, allowing enterprises with extremely sensitive data to create secure, automated data pipelines into Snowflake.”

In addition to improved enterprise security and management of internal and regulatory requirements, Fivetran Business Critical can improve performance and deliver cost benefits by simplifying the enterprise data and analytics stack, reducing latency, and eliminating some data egress charges.

Key features of Fivetran Business Critical include:

Private networking with AWS PrivateLink . With data residency options and AWS PrivateLink, Fivetran connects to customers’ source and/or destination databases that are hosted in AWS without routing data over the public internet. Additionally, Fivetran can replicate on-premise data sources to the cloud data platform destination via AWS Direct Connect.

. With data residency options and AWS PrivateLink, Fivetran connects to customers’ source and/or destination databases that are hosted in AWS without routing data over the public internet. Additionally, Fivetran can replicate on-premise data sources to the cloud data platform destination via AWS Direct Connect. Enterprise-grade security for cloud migration . Fivetran Business Critical delivers the ability to securely migrate on-premise database(s) into a cloud data platform, whether data warehouse or data lake, while ensuring compliance requirements are met.

. Fivetran Business Critical delivers the ability to securely migrate on-premise database(s) into a cloud data platform, whether data warehouse or data lake, while ensuring compliance requirements are met. Customer-managed keys . Fivetran Business Critical uses a customer-operated key management system (KMS) to hold encryption keys that Fivetran uses to encrypt credentials and temporary data processed in the service. This enables immediate termination of connector activity by the customer in case of a breach or other security event.

. Fivetran Business Critical uses a customer-operated key management system (KMS) to hold encryption keys that Fivetran uses to encrypt credentials and temporary data processed in the service. This enables immediate termination of connector activity by the customer in case of a breach or other security event. Cloud geography and region support. To help customers meet data residency requirements, Fivetran Business Critical provides the ability to select cloud provider geography and geographic region (currently AWS only).

The Fivetran Business Critical plan is available now.