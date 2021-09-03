Acronis enhances cyber protection for MSPs through the CloudBlue PSA solution

Acronis announced the integration of its cyber protection solution for service providers, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, with CloudBlue’s PSA solution. The new integration gives service providers the ability to easily manage Acronis’ integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint protection management solution through the professional services automation and revenue management software they already rely on.

The majority of today’s managed service providers (MSPs) use multiple solutions and management tools to counter the broad spectrum of modern cyberthreats – with 70% using up to five different security vendors. Flipping between multiple consoles to manage standalone solutions can lead to the mistakes, missed alerts, and uninstalled software updates that can cause security breaches and data loss.

“In addition to the security, data protection, and cyber resiliency it delivers to clients, Acronis Cyber Protect is designed to empower service providers,” said Jan-Jaap “JJ” Jager, Board Advisor and Chief Revenue Officer at Acronis. “By developing integrations with the platforms that service providers trust and rely on, such as CloudBlue, we’re making it fast, easy, and intuitive to deliver the modern cyber protection their clients need.”

The integration with CloudBlue PSA enables service providers to ensure client data, applications, and systems are constantly protected. If an issue arises, they are notified through the CloudBlue PSA interface, allowing them to quickly resolve the issue.

Service providers can solve cyber protection challenges faster through the CloudBlue PSA solution while also streamlining their management, monitoring, and ticketing. Those efficiencies increase the productivity of the MSP’s team and enables leadership to spend more time where it matters – growing the businesses.

“We are so happy to welcome Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud to CloudBlue PSA with this new integration,” said Rajesh ‘Raj’ Marar, vice president, cloud channel platform at CloudBlue. “At a time when cyberattacks are becoming more and more commonplace, MSPs are relying on solutions to keep themselves secure. This integration looks to ensure that crucial client assets, such as data, applications and systems, remain safe. We are very excited to bring these two platforms together to keep the channel protected.”

Like all Acronis solutions, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is designed to address the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security challenges facing today’s organizations. This integration empowers MSPs to take advantage of that approach by:

Synchronizing Acronis alerts to the tickets in CloudBlue PSA , enabling the MSP to process them within their existing rules setup.

, enabling the MSP to process them within their existing rules setup. Automatically closing tickets in CloudBlue PSA when the originating Acronis alert is cleared — or vice versa.

in CloudBlue PSA when the originating Acronis alert is cleared — or vice versa. Easily configuring the reopening rules for tickets based on the number of days that the ticket was closed.

“We heavily rely on Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud because it provides our clients with the cyber protection services that are required in our modern world, and this new integration is an exciting introduction,” said Carlos Pino, CEO at Tline. “This integration with CloudBlue PSA will further help MSPs manage cyber protection for clients at a time when it is needed most.”

Acronis is committed to the success of its partners, which is why the company continually adds new integrations, partnerships, and initiatives. Its Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program emphasizes supporting partner development particularly for cloud-based services, and the company’s new Partner Portal provides the tools, resources, and financial incentives needed to succeed. Even the partner-friendly licensing of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud means partners can deliver comprehensive cyber protection services for little to no upfront costs – helping them to compete more effectively.