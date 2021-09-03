New infosec products of the week: September 3, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from Absolute, Anomali, Cyware, Query.AI and Red Sentry.

Absolute DataExplorer enables IT and security teams to capture critical endpoint data

The Absolute DataExplorer tool enables administrators to answer key questions about their employees’ endpoints with the ability to expand data capture and reporting beyond what is typically available through standard device and security management tools, without requiring professional services or advanced coding skills.

Anomali XDR features extend visibility over a wider range of threat information sources

New XDR features and enhancements provide customers with the ability to align global threat intelligence with organizational security goals, extend visibility and integration over a wider range of threat information sources, detect threats with greater precision, and further optimize their response.

Query.AI’s enhancements drive efficiencies in cybersecurity investigations

The Query.AI platform serves as a connective tissue that delivers federated search to conduct investigations across data silos and eliminates the antiquated approach of universal data centralization.

Cyware CTIX Spoke allows ISAC/ISAO members to take necessary actions on ingested threat intelligence

CTIX Spoke is purpose-built to offer an accessible threat intelligence module for ISAC/ISAO members interested in operationalizing threat indicators (IOCs) shared by their ISACs/ISAOs and other threat intelligence feed sources.

Red Sentry’s pentesting platform automates penetration tests and runs them continuously

Red Sentry automatically identifies and tracks all of an organization’s online assets via its attack surface analysis platform. Red Sentry provides continuous pentests on a subscription basis as Software as a Service (SaaS), and the company offers manual pentests as well.