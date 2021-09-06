VanDyke Software adds support for macOS and Windows with SecureCRT 9.1 and SecureFX 9.1

VanDyke Software, a developer of multi-platform secure terminal emulation and secure file transfer software released SecureCRT 9.1 and SecureFX 9.1.

Active sessions manager for easy viewing of open sessions

“We developed the dockable Active Sessions Manager in response to customer requests for a way to make working with a large number of connections easier,” said Maureen Jett, Product Director. “Now in SecureCRT for Windows, all open sessions can be viewed at a glance in the Active Sessions Manager. Open sessions can also be found quickly using the filter bar.”

“The Active Sessions Manager makes the workflow better than ever,” said Michael Bladowski, a SecureCRT customer. “This and the hotkeys are not just small fixes — they are the best and fastest way to choose an open session since I’ve been using SecureCRT.”

macOS Big Sur support and toolbar/title bar integration

SecureCRT and SecureFX for macOS now support Big Sur. On the macOS platforms, a more modern interface recaptures valuable screen space by integrating toolbar items with the title bar.

Improved usability and visual presentation

SecureCRT 9.1 for Windows expands on its extensive session customization options to add customization to the built-in scratchpad and script editor tabs. The ability to select fonts and colors improves readability. To increase efficiency, a scratchpad can be set up as an auto session that is opened when SecureCRT starts.

SecureFX 9.1 for Windows provides an improved visual experience by using the display theme’s foreground and background colors everywhere. Remote and local panes now have a light background for light themes and a dark background for dark themes, giving SecureFX a cohesive appearance that matches SecureCRT’s.

Algorithm support

On all platforms, existing OpenSSH agent support in SecureCRT and SecureFX now allows for rsa-sha2-256 and rsa-sha2-512 signature formats.

Improved S3 support for secure cloud storage

SecureFX 9.1 adds support for S3-compatible services in addition to AWS, facilitating more convenient cloud file sharing with employees, clients, and vendors without compromising security.

SecureCRT 9.1 and SecureFX 9.1 include technical support during evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT and SecureFX can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software’s expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.