IntelePeer Atmosphere CPaaS solution now available within IBM Watson Assistant

IntelePeer announces its omni-channel Atmosphere CPaaS solution is now available within IBM Watson Assistant to help businesses easily extend their AI-powered virtual assistants with voice capabilities, without the need for third-party integrations.

IntelePeer’s Atmosphere Voice is now available as an add-on in IBM Watson Assistant Plus and Enterprise plans. Businesses can quickly add phone integrations into their virtual assistants to create and test enhanced customer service experiences while helping to improve enterprise operational efficiency. Leveraging the combination of Atmosphere Voice and IBM Watson Assistant for cloud, on-premises and hybrid contact centers, enterprises can take communications to new heights, with higher levels of personalization and customization.

“Working with IBM to add our Atmosphere CPaaS solution within the Watson Assistant is a tremendous opportunity as we continue to expand globally,” said IntelePeer Senior Vice President of Business Development Frank Lauria. “Particularly with IBM’s state-of-the-art hybrid cloud strategy and decades of advances in machine learning, combined with IntelePeer’s AI expertise will help pave the way for the future of enterprise customer experience.”

Customers increasingly expect to resolve specific customer service questions or issues on many different channels other than templated or fixed automated responses, which can be impersonal and ineffective. While self-service options are increasing, according to research findings from Gartner, most have three failure points that result in customers picking up the phone instead to reach a live representative: external search, site navigation and self-service capabilities. By integrating more personalized interactions into customer experiences via IntelePeer’s Atmosphere CPaaS—powered by automation, AI and analytics—IBM Watson Assistant users can seamlessly add voice capabilities into the customer experience journey.

Built with a natural language understanding model that is designed to be more accurate at intent classification than competitive solutions, IBM Watson Assistant can handle thousands of concurrent calls to support demanding call center environments. IBM Watson Assistant uses AI and natural language processing for continuous learning from customer conversations to help improve its ability to address issues the first time. When combined with IntelePeer’s Atmosphere CPaaS, IBM Watson Assistant is designed to easily integrate voice capabilities to promote first-contact resolution across all channels.

“IBM is bringing the latest innovations in natural language processing, automation and advancing responsible AI to Watson Assistant so that businesses can transform the customer experience and boost operational efficiency,” said Daniel Hernandez, General Manager of Data and AI, IBM. “The collaboration with IntelePeer is the latest example of how we’re making it easier to build scalable AI-powered customer service experiences with Watson.”

Atmosphere CPaaS enables companies to engage with customers through voice, SMS and advanced messaging while providing AI-enabled automation and communications routing and on-demand analytics for actionable intelligence. For on-premises or hybrid contact centers, IntelePeer makes it easy to bring these features and more into existing platforms from providers such as IBM. Enterprises short on time or resources can also utilize IntelePeer’s Atmosphere Managed Solutions for ongoing integration and configuration support.