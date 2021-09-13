Hornetsecurity launches security and data loss prevention solution for Microsoft 365

Hornetsecurity has released a new solution to provide Microsoft 365 business users with the security and data loss prevention they require. Microsoft 365’s default protection is not enough: Its built-in email filters let threats through, making it necessary to acquire additional security for data and email communications.

To address this, Hornetsecurity has launched 365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup, which covers all aspects of email and data security for Microsoft 365.

The holistic cloud security bundle offers a wide array of high-performance, award-winning email security and management features including:

Multi-level filter systems

AI-based analysis mechanisms for protection against spam, malware, and advanced threats

Email encryption and archiving

Email continuity, which effectively maintains email traffic during system failures

Easy-to-create, legally compliant signatures and disclaimers.

To top it all off, 365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup enables automatic backup and recovery of an organization’s Microsoft 365 mailboxes, Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive, as well as backing up the data in users’ Windows-based endpoints such as laptops or Windows workstations.

Robust backup and recovery functionality is essential for holistic Microsoft 365 security as data loss occurs not only due to ransomware and malware, but also due to user error – for example, KPMG accidentally but irretrievably deleted the Teams chats of 145,000 employees last year. It is often assumed that Microsoft creates extensive backups of all data, but this is not the case.

Like all Hornetsecurity services, 365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup takes just minutes to set up and is extremely easy to manage, thanks to the solution’s central Control Panel.

“With 365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup, we have created a comprehensive cloud security bundle that includes everything needed to protect email and data in Microsoft 365. The solution not only provides our customers with holistic security, but also greatly reduces the workload for IT administrators, as all features can be controlled and managed centrally from an intuitive interface. We want to save our customers from having to find their way through a jungle full of security tools and show how simple and reliable email and data security can be,” said Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity.