Versa Networks offers 5G WAN Edge products to deliver SASE services to the network edge

Versa Networks launched 5G-native products for the wide area network (WAN) edge delivering complete SASE integration and SASE services to the network edge. Natively supporting private 5G functions, Versa enables ease of deployment and equips organizsations with QoS, network segmentation, and SASE services to meet the highest levels of compliance and privacy requirements for an optimal 5G network architecture.

5G connectivity is a requirement for many organizations because it offers extremely fast speeds, high performance and low latency. Organizations need to provide high performance and connectivity to their employees in today’s work-from-anywhere environment. However, 5G also adds significant complexities to enterprise and mobile networks, requiring significant security measures to protect network elements distributed at the edge and virtualised.

Versa offers 5G natively with its SASE hardware appliances that deliver 5G speeds for enhanced application experience and more capacity for high-density environments. The 5G appliances are optimised for seamless user experiences, greater user and device capacity, and more reliable coverage. These 5G-native SASE appliances offer the most granular, context-aware security for highly distributed 5G networks.

This includes comprehensive security, real-time correlation of threats, network-aware application traffic management, network slicing capabilities, and more. With Versa, partners can leverage these 5G native appliances for their managed service offerings that deliver unparalleled speed and security required by their customers.

“It is crucial for organizations to connect to 5G networks while making full use of SD-WAN and security capabilities to protect themselves from threats with appliances that natively integrate SASE services,” said Dogu Narin, Head of Product Management for Versa Networks. “With SASE and optimised connections, enterprises can meet aggressive SLAs while gaining end-to-end security that is native to the appliance and realising the fastest deployment of SASE services at the edge. Versa does all this in a seamless, easy-to-use, and cost-effective way that does not require superfluous hardware or software expenses.”

Versa’s cloud-native, hardened 5G security appliances protect against zero-day exploits, Distributed Denial of Service attacks (DDOS), vulnerability exploits, malware, ransomware attacks, and more. This approach of hardened technology delivering SASE services is critical for organizations to offer optimal connectivity and security in a modern threat landscape. Versa’s embedded 5G appliances support cloud-delivered SASE services, including SWG, NGFW, UTM, and SD-WAN over a single pass architecture. This single hardware supporting Secure SD-WAN, 5G and security minimises hardware sprawl and reduces attack surfaces by integrating three appliances into one.

Versa’s 5G native WAN Edge appliances support Private LTE, Private 5G solutions, and First Responder providing customers additional flexibility for deployment. Versa 5G appliances provide natively built-in VNF management capabilities, including hosting private 5G core network elements as VNFs, reducing the need to deploy separate hardware. In addition, Versa enables unmatched network and control traffic segmentation and multi-tenancy to secure connectivity for both service providers and enterprises.