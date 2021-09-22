McAfee collaborates with IBM Security to bring integrated solution for TD SYNNEX customers

McAfee Enterprise collaborated with IBM Security to develop an integrated solution for TD SYNNEX customers that provides visibility, investigation, remediation and control to protect the global workforce.

The TD SYNNEX security solution is available to its customers through TD SYNNEX’s IT distribution network and is based on integrations between McAfee Enterprise MVISION and IBM Security QRadar products. This is the first solution jointly developed by two vendors collaborating in the TD SYNNEX Cyber Range, a virtual program to prepare security professionals to respond to threats.

By integrating QRadar with the MVISION Device-to-Cloud Platform, TD SYNNEX is able to deliver to its customers increased protections for the global workforce, powered by connected architecture, analytics, prioritization of resources, automation and threat detection and event correlation. Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to go online, the additional protections provided through this collaboration are critical to protecting against the growing number of cloud and endpoint threats facing the distributed workforce.

“All businesses deserve vendor-agnostic security that will protect all of their data, no matter where it lives across the IT environment,” said Kathleen Curry, senior vice president of Global Enterprise Channels, McAfee Enterprise. “We cultivate relationships with industry leaders like IBM and TD SYNNEX to ensure we’re providing cutting-edge security for our customers and developing important offerings for our distribution partners.”

TD SYNNEX customers will benefit from the MVISION with QRadar integration in the following ways:

Visibility : See organizational threats and analytics while providing a more robust security posture

: See organizational threats and analytics while providing a more robust security posture Control : Identify and respond to threats quickly to reduce dwell time while working within organizational security operational procedure compliance

: Identify and respond to threats quickly to reduce dwell time while working within organizational security operational procedure compliance Investigation and remediation : Streamlined approach within the Security Operations Center (SOC) to begin investigations and more easily understand outcomes

: Streamlined approach within the Security Operations Center (SOC) to begin investigations and more easily understand outcomes Simplicity: The SOC is enabled to break down complexities and silos within the organization

“We launched the TD SYNNEX Cyber Range to arm new and seasoned cybersecurity professionals in the partner channel and the end-user community with the best security education and response procedures,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president, Security and Networking at TD SYNNEX. “We’re thrilled to see our partners at McAfee Enterprise and IBM Security support our efforts in collaborating to create the first joint security solution available to our customers.”

MVISION, cloud-delivered security

The MVISION portfolio of device-to-cloud security suites offer users a single point of visibility and control across the entire network, as well as deliver industry recognized endpoint and cloud security to protect data where it lives. MVISION is the first cloud-based product family that protects data and stops threats in the cloud across Software-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service deployments, from a single, cloud-native enforcement point.

With TD SYNNEX’s new solution, QRadar, a leading SIEM platform that provides comprehensive insights to quickly detect, investigate and respond to threats, seamlessly integrates with MVISION so users benefit, bi-directionally, from both solutions.

IBM Security is a member of the McAfee Enterprise Security Innovation Alliance, McAfee Enterprise’s program for partners to build fully certified security solutions based on industry-leading products from McAfee Enterprise. This solution is also the first solution McAfee Enterprise-certified solution developed in the TD SYNNEX Cyber Range.