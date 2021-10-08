New infosec products of the week: October 8, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from Abnormal Security, Pradeo, Qualys, Semperis and Swimlane.

Pradeo’s mobile application security suite extends its coverage with new app shielding service

To save developers’ time, Pradeo’s new service enables them to apply the combination of shielding techniques of their choice from the executable file of their application, for Android and iOS. This way, the organization is assured of protecting the intellectual property of its mobile application while preventing it from being cloned for illegal purposes.

Qualys Ransomware Risk Assessment Service helps organizations to proactively combat ransomware attacks

Qualys released its Ransomware Risk Assessment Service to provide companies with visibility into their ransomware exposure and automate the patching and configuration changes needed to reduce risk immediately.

Semperis Directory Services Protector 3.6 monitors for cyber threats in hybrid AD environments

In hybrid AD environments, DSP displays a single view of security indicators in both AD and Azure AD—empowering IT teams to correlate changes that cross between on-premises and cloud environments and could signal an in-progress attack.

Abnormal Security ICES platform protects against the full spectrum of email attacks

Abnormal has expanded its protection to block high-volume, low-impact email hygiene threats such as spam and graymail; deliver a new approach for detecting malware attacks using behavioral analysis; and improve detection of targeted phishing and social engineering attacks.

Swimlane Cloud helps security teams to overcome process and data fatigue

Swimlane Cloud provides a new way for security teams to implement security automation platform, harnessing the knowledge of the entire security organization to enable everyone to create sophisticated security automation use cases, while centralizing operational data as a system of record.