Swimlane Cloud helps security teams to overcome process and data fatigue

Swimlane released Swimlane Cloud, a cloud-scale, low-code platform for security automation that is available as software-as-a-service (SaaS).

Swimlane Cloud provides a new way for security teams to implement security automation platform, harnessing the knowledge of the entire security organization to enable everyone to create sophisticated security automation use cases, while centralizing operational data as a system of record.

Security teams today are challenged to keep up with the deluge of tasks associated with security processes across the entire organization and to keep top security talent highly-engaged. Swimlane’s low-code security automation platform improves the ease with which security teams can overcome process and data fatigue by delivering the power and capability of Swimlane’s automation platform as a cloud service.

In addition, customers will have access to the same functionality delivered by Swimlane’s on-premises solution, including visibility into the performance, capacity, and value of the organization’s security strategy with self-service dashboards, granular reporting, and extensive visualization capabilities.

Key low-code features help security teams

Swimlane provides an application development capability for use cases ranging from the simple drag-and-drop data entry and business logic to extremely complex, sophisticated use cases that meet the needs of the enterprise.

Visual tools for use case development : Harnesses institutional knowledge across the organization – making everyone an automator.

: Harnesses institutional knowledge across the organization – making everyone an automator. Fast integration with any security or IT tool : Rapid integration framework enables an out-of-the-box integration experience.

: Rapid integration framework enables an out-of-the-box integration experience. Workflow and technology agnostic : No closed ecosystem or vendor lock-in. Enables any use case with no technology limitations.

: No closed ecosystem or vendor lock-in. Enables any use case with no technology limitations. Flexible deployment options: Easily deployed anywhere – SaaS, cloud, on-premises, air-gapped, or hybrid.

“Today every company is a technology company and at the same time, security is having an unprecedented impact on businesses and their bottom line, making cybersecurity a company-wide issue,” said Cody Cornell, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Swimlane. “With this launch, we enable anyone at any organization to contribute their knowledge and expertise to the protection of the organization, all while reducing the level of effort and total cost of ownership in achieving what was previously impossible security goals.”

Swimlane Cloud was launched in conjunction with Swimlane’s new Medley Partner Program making this offering available through its channel partners, managed security service providers (MSSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) worldwide.

Availability

Swimlane Cloud is now globally available.