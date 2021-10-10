Trustonic Kinibi 510 improves security in the connected vehicle market

Trustonic released Kinibi 510 on Renesas’ R-Car Gen3 automotive reference platform. This development will support and enable co-operation and partnerships within the connected car and electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

Kinibi is a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) OS, and with Kinibi 510, Trustonic has significantly increased the security and side channel protection. This makes Kinibi 510 the best of breed for mobile applications, allowing it to meet the high bar needed for Automotive security, especially with the new UNECE WP.29 standards.

In addition, Kinibi 510 supports a wide range of trusted applications. These applications are designed to enhance the experiences OEMs can offer their consumers from HD DRM required for streaming content services to supporting the latest requirements for digital agents.

Renesas‘ R-Car Consortium provides solutions for OEMs and Tier ones, and Trustonic’s cybersecurity solutions are now available to Renesas R-Car customers. The opportunity to collaborate as part of this industry forum will enable Trustonic and other R-Car Consortium members to create new secure solutions and generate value for those in the ecosystem.

Andrew Till, GM Secure Platforms at Trustonic said: “We are delighted to be working with Renesas to enhance the R-Car Gen3 platform by adding a world class security capability with the availability of Kinibi 510. This will enable us to work closely with tier one and OEMs to develop world class secure solutions for connected cars.

We are also honoured to have recently joined the R-Car Consortium and be selected as Renesas Proactive Partner. Security can no longer be an after-thought and being part of this consortium allows us to work closely with Renesas, its licensees and other key players in the automotive industry. This will ensure that the OEMs and Tier ones have the best possible secure solutions to take advantage of the market opportunity.”

Naoki Yoshida, Vice President Automotive Digital Product Marketing Division at Renesas said: “As technological advancement increases vehicle capabilities, cybersecurity solutions are becoming critical in the connected vehicle space. Trustonic’s Kinibi products supporting Renesas’ R-Car Gen3 platform for cybersecurity solutions is an important addition to the R-Car Consortium, enabling customers to access leading solutions.”

Trustonic has significant customer traction through its Trusted Execution Environment and Trusted Application deployments. Its technology solution is already integrated with multiple chipset vendors’ automotive platforms and is being used by OEMs around the world.