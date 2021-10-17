TD SYNNEX expands cloud and cybersecurity offerings with Elisity’s zero trust platform

Elisity and TD SYNNEX announced that TD SYNNEX will add Elisity’s Zero Trust Access platform to its cybersecurity portfolio. The TD SYNNEX Next Up Program will enable Elisity to leverage the company’s proven, scalable resources to extend its existing partner base. The agreement enhances TD SYNNEX’s expansive cloud and cybersecurity offerings to deliver the best solutions for its partners.

Elisity Cognitive Trust fuses identity and AI-driven behavioral intelligence to continuously assess risk and instantly optimize access, connectivity and protection policies that follow assets and people wherever they go. By integrating asset management, connectivity, and security, Elisity helps enterprise-class organizations of all sizes and industries break through today’s siloed networking-and-security group challenges.

“With Elisity, organizations can quickly and dynamically adapt security for the hybrid workspace across every user, app and asset from the edge to the cloud,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president, Product Management, TD SYNNEX. “Elisity’s platform complements our cybersecurity portfolio, bringing strong zero trust security to our resellers seeking cutting-edge solutions in this age of ransomware and security breaches.”

TD SYNNEX is dedicated to driving sales and leveraging Elisity’s platform, providing a one stop shop for end-to-end solutions. With TD SYNNEX, resellers have access to a dedicated team of collaboration experts, marketing and financing programs, and partner and end-user enablement training to enhance Elisity’s solutions.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with TD SYNNEX and their impressive roster of partners and solutions. As we look to grow rapidly, partnering with the right companies that understand our platform and its capabilities is increasingly important,” said James Winebrenner, CEO of Elisity. “In this hybrid workspace environment, Elisity Cognitive Trust allows TD SYNNEX to help organizations protect apps, users, data and devices no matter where they reside.”