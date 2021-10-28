Verimatrix appoints Jean-François Labadie as CFO

Verimatrix announced the appointment, as of November 2, 2021, of Mr. Jean-François Labadie as chief financial officer. Jean-François Labadie succeeds Mr. Richard Vacher Detournière, who has decided to pursue other professional opportunities, after 13 years with Inside Secure, now Verimatrix.

A transition period will be organized between Jean-François Labadie and Richard Vacher Detournière during the month of November 2021.

“The board of directors joins me in warmly thanking Richard for his leadership and his remarkable work accomplished during these 13 years within our company and more particularly in leading his transformation into a pure-player software player and in 2019 during the transformative acquisition of Verimatrix. I wish him every success in his new project. I am delighted to welcome Jean-François Labadie to Verimatrix. His solid experience as Chief Financial Officer will be a valuable asset in the success of our ongoing transformation into a SaaS solutions vendor, “said Amedeo D’Angelo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Jean-François Labadie spent more than 20 years at Quadient, a leading company in the domain of Mail, Parcel Management and Digital Communication (Euronext Paris “QDT”, formerly Neopost) where he held several executive positions, notably as Director of Supply Chain, Group Chief Financial Officer and more recently in as Director of Operations.

Jean-François played a significant role into the transformation of Quadient through the development of a portfolio of SaaS Solutions in the domain of Enterprise Omnichanel communications and Digital Document Management for small and medium businesses.