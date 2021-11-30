Tom Krueger joins Qumu as CFO

Qumu has appointed senior finance executive Tom Krueger as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective December 6, 2021. Krueger’s leadership and experience navigating high-growth technology markets will be instrumental in guiding Qumu as the Company continues its transformation into a SaaS-first (Software-as-a-Service) organization serving globally distributed enterprises.

Krueger brings more than 20 years of finance experience to Qumu, having held multiple senior finance roles for leading SaaS-centric and technology companies, including Khoros, Meltwater, Salesforce and Sun Microsystems. He most recently served as acting CFO and VP of finance for Khoros, a $200+ million SaaS-based customer engagement software company that resulted from a merger between Lithium and Spredfast in 2018.

In addition to playing a leadership role in the merger, Krueger helped finalize subsequent strategic acquisitions for the company, built and executed operating plans and drove finance integration.

Prior to Khoros, he led financial planning and analysis for Meltwater, a $165 million SaaS-based social media monitoring business. Krueger also previously held a range of finance and sales leadership roles at Salesforce, including Director, Sales Strategy Cloud Team and Finance Director. He began his professional career as an officer in the United States Navy, where he helped navigate nuclear submarines.

Krueger holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University and an MBA from Georgetown University.

“Tom is the ideal finance leader for Qumu at this stage of our company’s ongoing evolution into a SaaS-first organization,” said Company President and CEO TJ Kennedy. “His extensive experience and proven track record of building financial teams, processes and scalable infrastructure are all critical needs as we look to accelerate organic growth and transform our business. We’re confident Tom’s expertise and leadership gained from working with several leading technology organizations over the past two decades will be instrumental resources in helping to guide and execute our cloud strategy and ultimately establish Qumu as a subscription driven, profitable growth company operating at scale.”

Krueger commented: “It’s one thing to say a company is focused on change, but it’s another thing to actually make it happen successfully—especially when it comes to SaaS-based transformations; that’s why I’m so excited to be joining the Qumu leadership team. I believe in the Company and its vision for bringing enterprise video to organizations around the world, and I look forward to helping Qumu execute its strategic roadmap and scale into a leading SaaS enterprise.”