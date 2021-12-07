Lisbeth McNabb joins Acronis Board of Directors

Acronis announced the appointment of Lisbeth McNabb to its Board of Directors. Ms. McNabb brings a wealth of experience in financial leadership, business analytics, and hyper-growth management to this position.

She will help Acronis develop an effective strategy to maximize return on the recent investment from CVC Capital Partners VII and other investors, as the company goes through a period of rapid market expansion and intense growth.

Earlier this year, Acronis raised $250M at a $2.5B valuation, appointed Patrick Pulvermueller as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, and named Paul Maritz, former SVP of Microsoft and CEO of VMWare, as Chairman of the Board. Acronis is committed to penetrating new strategic markets and growing together with service providers and cloud distributors, as it meets cyber protection demands of the rapidly changing digital world.

Ms. McNabb is an expert in driving finance, strategy, operations, data analytics and revenue strategies at high-growth scaling companies. Her professional background includes over 25 years in innovation in growing companies at Match, Linux Foundation, Illuminate Education, DigiWorksCorp, w2wlink, PepsiCo Frito-Lay, American Airlines, AT&T, and Sodexo.

Ms. McNabb currently serves on the Board of Directors and was a former Audit Chair of Nexstar Media Group, Inc., and is an Independent Director and Audit Chair at NeoGames S.A., which she also served as an advisor when the company went public in November 2020.

“Lisbeth brings a wealth of experience to Acronis as an innovative leader and an expert in finance and operations. Adding her to our Board of Directors represents another step forward for Acronis in solidifying its position as a global leader in cyber protection, and will be key to strategic decisions made in 2022 regarding market segmentation, understanding our customers, diversity, governance, and driving company value,” said Patrick Pulvermueller, Acronis CEO.

“Acronis is the leader in cyber protection and clearly showing to the market that cyber protection is the only right way to implement cybersecurity and data protection. It is an honor to join the Board of Directors. Furthermore, I am excited to work with the team to disrupt the cybersecurity market,” Ms. McNabb said.

Lisbeth received her B.S. at the University of Nebraska and M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business. Her honors include NACD Top 50 Director, Digital Director 50, Financial Times Agenda Magazine, Distinguished Alumnae by SMU Cox School of Business, Top 25 Women in Business, Top 25 Women in Technology by Conde Nast’s Dallas Business Journal, and expert press, including Wall St. Journal, Forbes, CMO and CIO.