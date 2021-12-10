Gili Brudno joins BioCatch as CPO

BioCatch announced the appointment of Gili Brudno as Chief People Officer, adding robust experience in human resources for large-scale organizations to BioCatch’s senior leadership team as the company looks to increase its global footprint and expand into new verticals.

Ms. Brudno will be responsible for designing, implementing and leading BioCatch’s global people process, including succession planning, employee engagement and retention, performance management, talent acquisition, talent development and compensation and benefits. She joins BioCatch after spending nearly five years at SAP, where she most recently served as Vice President of Human Resources for Global Services Sales and also led human resources in the southern region of EMEA and in Israel divisions.

Gadi Mazor, Chief Executive Officer at BioCatch, said, “Gili joins BioCatch at an exciting time in our growth story as we embark on an ambitious expansion plan. I am confident that Gili’s extensive diverse experience and record of achievement will play a pivotal role in attracting and retaining our top talent, bolstering our corporate culture, and boosting our cross-functional cooperation among regions. One of BioCatch’s biggest market differentiators is our dedicated and intensely curious talent base and Gili will be a trusted advisor as we continue to scale and attract new talent.”

“I am proud to further scale and build the leadership and human resources teams at BioCatch, particularly as the company continues on its impressive growth trajectory,” Brudno said. “With our team spread out across the globe, my goal is to foster a continued culture of innovation, passion and diversity to help individuals achieve personal and professional goals, while providing best-in-class service to our customers in the financial services and banking industries.”

In addition to her work at SAP, Brudno spent ten years at Teva Pharmaceuticals, most recently in the role of Global Vice President of Human Resources for M&A and Organizational Effectiveness. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Behavior Science from the College of Movement and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Paris School of Business.