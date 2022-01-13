Flashpoint acquires Risk Based Security to help businesses detect emerging cyber risks

Flashpoint announced it has acquired Risk Based Security (RBS), a Richmond, Virginia-based company specializing in vulnerability and data breach intelligence, as well as vendor risk ratings.

The integration of RBS’s collections and technology into the Flashpoint platform offers a wide range of cybersecurity practitioners—including cyber threat intelligence (CTI), vulnerability management, DevSecOps, and vendor risk management teams—the contextual threat intelligence and automation they need to detect, prioritize, and thwart emerging cyber risks rapidly and holistically.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome the RBS team to Flashpoint,” said Flashpoint CEO Josh Lefkowitz. “This acquisition will enable our clients to rapidly detect critical vulnerabilities before they are widely known, and then automate how they prioritize and remediate these issues. This is a game changer for security teams and represents a vital step towards achieving Flashpoint’s vision of being the single vendor that enterprises can rely on to mitigate all types of security risks and protect critical assets.”

Since its founding in 2011, Risk Based Security has partnered with a diverse group of clients, including Microsoft, BlackRock, Northrop Grumman, Swisscom, American Electric Power, Amtrak, and numerous other enterprises across the technology, financial, insurance, and consumer goods sectors.

To date, RBS possesses over 90,000 vulnerabilities in its collections that are not assigned CVE IDs and therefore do not exist in the National Vulnerability Database (NVD). RBS’s proprietary technology consistently identifies vulnerabilities before they are commonly known—and maps those vulnerabilities to an enterprise’s software—providing clients with a critical edge and head-start on potential adversaries.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Flashpoint,” said Jake Kouns, CEO of RBS. “It’s rare to find two organizations so similar in culture with a mutual drive to get things done. Our visions align perfectly, and we are excited to collaborate with them to bring a holistic, risk-based intelligence offering to a broad market.”

An asset-based approach to intelligence and risk management

RBS’s extensive vulnerability, data breach, and proprietary vendor risk ratings empower security teams to quickly assess and remediate vulnerabilities based on their unique risk profile—making it the only vulnerability management tool on the market that provides scanless, real-time vulnerability intelligence with vendor and product risk ratings.

With this technology, Flashpoint will be able to reveal a customer’s exposure to critical vulnerabilities and supply chain weaknesses, provide contextual awareness into how these vulnerabilities are being exploited by threat actors, and prioritize and automate the actions needed to remediate potential threats.

In light of recent critical vulnerabilities like the highly-publicized disclosure of Log4j, early detection and rapid prioritization of risks is more important than ever. Moving beyond a reactive approach to threats, a combined Flashpoint and RBS solution will drive immediate and differentiated value to all types of security practitioners who are focused on protecting critical assets and infrastructure.